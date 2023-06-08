close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

NIA arrests close aide of foreign operatives of pro-Khalistan terrorists

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday said that they have arrested a close aide of two foreign-based operatives of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF)

IANS New Delhi
Law & Order, court, case

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 2:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday said that they have arrested a close aide of two foreign-based operatives of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF).

Gagandeep Singh, alias Miti, was nabbed by the NIA on Tuesday during the agency's raids in Haryana and Punjab.

He is the fifth person to be arrested as part of the NIA's sustained crackdown on the organised crime syndicate and network being operated by the two KTF terrorists -- Arshdeep Singh, alias, Arsh Dala; and Manpreet Singh, alias Peeta -- in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan.

While Arsh Dala is based in Canada, Peeta is in the Philippines.

The case which pertains to the terror activities of chiefs and members of proscribed pro-Khalistan terrorist organisations, was registered suo-moto by the NIA on August 20, 2022.

The NIA had earlier arrested Lucky Khokhar in February, while Jassa Singh, Amritpal Singh and Amrik Singh were taken into custody in May.

Also Read

Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh on run, will be arrested soon: Police

One month on, no sight of radical preacher Amritpal except in CCTV footage

Fugitive Amritpal Singh's 'close aide and financer' arrested: Report

Khalistan a dangerous ideology, threat to national security: Report

'Don't spread rumours': Punjab Police denies news of Amritpal's surrender

Court to decide maintainability of Chadha's plea on bungalow allotment

Modi-led BJP govt overhauled India's health infrastructure: Amit Shah

Manipur rights panel asks govt to consider restoration of internet services

India in talks with US on steel, aluminum tariff exemption: Report

19 Bihar passengers missing, 50 dead in Odisha train accident, says DMD

Peeta and Arsh Dala were declared Proclaimed Offender by an NIA court in Mohali, on Monday in a priest's murder-conspiracy case.

According to the NIA investigations, Gagandeep Singh had been working for Dala and Peeta and was supporting them in smuggling weapons from across the border.

Gagandeep Sing was also part of an extortion racket for raising funds for KTF.

Dala and Peeta have been continuously recruiting new cadres in India to carry out the activities of KTF. They are working at the behest of Harjit Nijjar, KTF's self-styled chief in Canada, who was also designated as an 'individual terrorist' by the Centre in July 2020.

They were raising funds through extortion and other means, and carrying out smuggling of arms, ammunition and explosives across the border.

KTF, as well as other proscribed terrorist organisations, such as Khalistan Liberation Force, Babbar Khalsa International, International Sikh Youth Federation, Khalistan Tiger Force, have been engaged in promoting terror across India.

Their activities include smuggling of terrorist hardware, such as arms, ammunition explosive, IEDs across international borders, for carrying out terrorist acts like bomb explosions, targeted killings.

--IANS

atk/ksk/

Topics : NIA Pro-Khalistan terrorists

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 2:38 PM IST

Latest News

View More

NASA's Parker Solar Probe detects fine structure of source of solar wind

Nasa Orion
3 min read

'Modi, Modi' slogans interrupt Kejriwal's speech at IP uni campus launch

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, AAP national convenor, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
2 min read

Court to decide maintainability of Chadha's plea on bungalow allotment

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha
3 min read

Most Popular

Govt raises kharif paddy MSP by 7%; largest hikes for moong and groundnut

paddy
4 min read

Why the road to Modi's ambitious Make-in-India goal runs through China

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

India train crash shows importance of getting infrastructure basics right

Coromandel Express, Coromandel Express crash
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon