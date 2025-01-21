Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 10:10 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Oil prices tick down on plan to boost US oil output, tariff reprieve

Oil prices tick down on plan to boost US oil output, tariff reprieve

Brent crude futures dipped 11 cents, or 0.14 per cent, to $80.04 per barrel by 0156 GMT

Russia’s state-owned oil firm Rosneft has agreed to supply up to 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil to Indian upstream oil and gas major Reliance Industries (RIL) in the largest-ever energy deal between the two countries, Reuters reported on

The most actively traded West Texas Intermediate crude March contract fell by 67 cents to $76.72 a barrel from Friday's close | File image

Reuters Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil prices slipped in Asian trading on Tuesday after President Donald Trump announced a plan to boost US oil and gas production and held off on applying new tariffs. 
Brent crude futures dipped 11 cents, or 0.14 per cent, to $80.04 per barrel by 0156 GMT. 
The most actively traded West Texas Intermediate crude March contract fell by 67 cents to $76.72 a barrel from Friday's close.  There was no settlement in the US market for Jan. 20 due to a public holiday. The February contract expires on Tuesday. 
President Donald Trump announced a plan to boost US oil and gas production and said he was thinking of imposing 25 per cent tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico from Feb. 1 rather than immediately, which helped push oil prices down. 
 
But down the track, tariffs on Canadian crude could drive the market higher. 

Also Read

A sharp fall in global crude benchmarks will reduce costs of fuel, both oil and gas, to Indian consumers if State-run oil companies choose to pass them on

Oil prices edge down for second day straight on rising US fuel inventories

Russia's state-owned oil firm Rosneft has agreed to supply up to 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil to Indian upstream oil and gas major Reliance Industries (RIL) in the largest-ever energy deal between the two countries, Reuters reported on

Oil prices inch lower in thin trade, investors eye China and US data

As Brent crude price trades below $70 per barrel, analysts are backing aviation and tyre stocks and are cautious about paints and oil marketing companies (OMCs). “Oil prices are down over 20 per cent from their recent peak and bode well for sectors

OPEC+ to discuss extending oil cuts into 2024 in formal talks on Thursday

Oil

Oil prices fell on Chinese stimulus disappointment, supply outlook

Oil

Oil falls over 2% on receding US hurricane risk, lackluster China stimulus

Almost all of Canada's oil exports go to the US and typically sell at a discount to WTI. "US sanctions therefore raise the risk of higher costs for most of Canada's oil exports," Commonwealth Bank analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note. 
Trump laid out a sweeping plan to accelerate oil, gas and power permitting in order to maximise already record high US
energy production. 
While he did not impose any sweeping new trade measures right away, he told federal agencies to investigate unfair trade practices by other countries. 
Trump also said the US would "probably" stop buying oil from Venezuela. The US is the number-two buyer of Venezuelan oil after China. 
He additionally promised to refill strategic reserves, a move that could be bullish for oil prices by boosting demand for US crude oil. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
 

More From This Section

President-elect Donald Trump

Some Asian car and battery makers hit as US President Trump gets to work

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump Inauguration LIVE: Trump signs order for US to exit WHO, withdraws from Paris Accords again

Donald Trump

Migrants stranded as thousands of US entry appointments cancelled by Trump

Donald Trump

From pardons to Musk's gesture: Key highlights of Trump's inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump

After taking office, Trump issues sweeping pardon of 1,500 Jan 6 defendants

Topics : Oil prices slip US oil prices US tariff

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEStallion India Fluorochemicals IPO AllotmentBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon