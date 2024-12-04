Business Standard
Home / World News / OPEC+ to discuss extending oil cuts into 2024 in formal talks on Thursday

OPEC+ to discuss extending oil cuts into 2024 in formal talks on Thursday

An output hike of 180,000 bpd - a fraction of the total - was planned for January from the eight members involved in OPEC+'s most recent cuts of 2.2 million bpd. The hike has been delayed from October

As Brent crude price trades below $70 per barrel, analysts are backing aviation and tyre stocks and are cautious about paints and oil marketing companies (OMCs). “Oil prices are down over 20 per cent from their recent peak and bode well for sectors

Despite the group's supply cuts, global oil benchmark Brent crude has mostly stayed in a $70 to $80 per barrel. | Representative Picture

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 7:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 OPEC+ is likely to extend its latest round of oil production cuts by at least three months from January when it meets online at 1100 GMT on Thursday, OPEC+ sources told Reuters, to provide additional support for the oil market. 
OPEC+, which pumps about half the world's oil, was planning to begin unwinding output cuts through 2025. However, a slowdown in global demand and rising output outside the group pose hurdles to that plan and have weighed on prices. 
One of the OPEC+ sources said the group was also looking at an option to extend the cuts throughout the first half of next year and another said a deeper cut was not a likely option. All of the sources declined to be identified by name. 
 
OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia, gathers on Thursday at 1130 GMT. Before that, at 1100 GMT, the joint ministerial monitoring committee, a smaller group of top ministers, meets to review the market. 
"Everyone understands that the OPEC+ deal is working, we will continue to work together," the chief of Russia's sovereign wealth investment fund, Kirill Dmitriev, told Reuters. 
Despite the group's supply cuts, global oil benchmark Brent crude has mostly stayed in a $70 to $80 per barrel range this year and on Wednesday was near $74 a barrel, having hit a 2024 low below $69 in September. 
OPEC+ members are holding back 5.86 million barrels per day of output, or about 5.7 per cent of global demand, in a series of steps agreed since 2022 to support the market. 

More From This Section

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Putin urges govt, central bank to coordinate action to curb high inflation

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol

How South Korea's constitution empowered Parliament to overturn martial law

Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea president

South Korea's opposition files impeachment motion against President Yoon

taliban

EU condemns Taliban's reported suspension of medical education for females

Venus, planet

New research reveals Earth's 'evil twin' Venus was never really habitable

An output hike of 180,000 bpd - a fraction of the total - was planned for January from the eight members involved in OPEC+'s most recent cuts of 2.2 million bpd. The hike has been delayed from October due to falling prices. 
The group also needs to address a 300,000 bpd output hike for the United Arab Emirates agreed in June that is scheduled to start in January 2025 and be phased in gradually. The UAE is keen for it to go ahead, sources said, although one source indicated it could be up for negotiation.

Also Read

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

Oil prices climb nearly 1% as traders await outcome of Opec+ meet

Oil india

Sharekhan suggests strategy to trade crude oil ahead of Opec meet on Dec 5

A sharp fall in global crude benchmarks will reduce costs of fuel, both oil and gas, to Indian consumers if State-run oil companies choose to pass them on

Oil prices rise as investors weigh Opec+ discussions, Trump tariffs

crude oil

Russian oil output broadly stable in Oct at 9.01 mn barrels per day: Opec

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

Opec cuts forecast for 2024 oil demand growth, lowers projection for 2025

Topics : OPEC output Oil prices jump Oil prices slip oil market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 7:45 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon