Oracle's widely used Java software could be exposed to a serious cyber attack, a US cyber security agency warned. The alert raised concerns about further disruptions to online services, the Financial Times reported.

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued an advisory on Tuesday, urging companies to update systems running Java. The programming language is widely used across several sectors, including aviation, banking, healthcare and government services.

The warning followed a disclosure by cybersecurity startup Calif, which said it had used OpenAI's GPT-6 Cyber model to identify several vulnerabilities in Java, the news report said. The programming language is used by 90 per cent of Fortune 500 companies, making the discovery a major concern for businesses that rely on it.

AI makes software security a bigger challenge

Calif's findings highlight the growing pressure on cybersecurity researchers to identify and fix software weaknesses before hackers can exploit them. Advances in AI have made this task more challenging by allowing researchers and potential attackers to find vulnerabilities more quickly.

In October, researchers discovered two security flaws in PHP, a programming language used by about 70 per cent of websites. The vulnerabilities had remained undetected for more than a decade and were identified with the help of AI models from OpenAI and Google, the news report said.

The discoveries prompted companies and governments to temporarily shut down websites as a precaution.

Recent outages raise concerns over service disruptions

The warning comes amid a series of disruptions affecting services used by millions of people. Microsoft experienced a widespread outage last week after a system malfunctioned during a routine attempt to redirect user traffic. The company ruled out a cyber attack as the cause.

Several other companies, including JPMorgan and United Airlines, have also reported service disruptions in recent weeks. Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor said on Tuesday that it had been targeted in a cyber attack.

In the US, air travellers faced a weekend of disruption after a five-hour stoppage linked to problems with the country's ageing air traffic control system. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also blamed the incident on a routing failure.

US secretary of state rules out links between outages

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio sought to reassure Americans on Tuesday, saying the recent disruptions were not part of a coordinated cyber attack.

“We are not under systemic attack. These events, one has nothing to do with another, they are not interrelated, they are all separate and distinct,” he told reporters at a press conference in Manila during US President Donald Trump's three-day Asia visit.

“Every indicator we have is that every single one of these events has an explanation or a cause that has nothing to do with a cyber criminal, has nothing to do with a hostile actor or another country," he added.

Oracle releases security update

Calif said it informed Oracle about the vulnerabilities last month. It also worked with government agencies through the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance, which includes Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK and the US. The company also coordinated with major technology firms, including Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft, to help address the security flaws.

Oracle released a "critical security patch update" on Tuesday to fix the Java vulnerabilities and urged customers to install the updates.