The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating Nvidia over whether the chipmaker misled investors through its disclosures, adding to the leadership and regulatory turmoil facing the company following the resignation of its chief executive, Jensen Huang, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The full scope of the investigation is unclear, but it includes scrutiny of the company's disclosures to investors, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Why is the US SEC investigating Nvidia's investor disclosures?

The SEC investigation comes amid growing scrutiny of Nvidia's disclosures about Huang's relationships and its chip sales in Asia. The company has faced questions from investors after reports emerged about Huang's relationships with an employee and Alice Huang, an executive at Singapore-based data company Megaspeed, whom US intelligence officials suspect of working for Chinese intelligence services.

Why are Nvidia's chip sales in Asia under scrutiny?

Megaspeed was among several companies using Nvidia chips to set up artificial intelligence (AI) data centres in Southeast Asia. The company was suspected of diverting some of the chips to China and had been under investigation by the US Commerce Department since late 2024. The US Justice Department is now leading multiple investigations involving Alice Huang, the report said.

ALSO READ: Nvidia stops shipping Hopper AI chips to China despite US approval The company's business in Asia has come under greater scrutiny since the revelations about Huang. US lawmakers have called for investigations, while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent this week questioned whether Nvidia knowingly sold powerful chips to China to boost its revenue and earnings. He said the company's board and external counsel should provide answers within 10 days.

How did Nvidia perform in its latest quarterly results?

Despite the turmoil, Nvidia reported strong financial results for the third quarter ended October 25, 2026, with revenue jumping 103 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 20 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to $115.8 billion.

Nvidia's interim CEO Colette Kress said, “Our momentum is real. Nvidia is an exceptional technology leader, powered by the relentless innovation of our people.” She added that the company's Vera Rubin platform had made an “explosive start,” its roadmap was on track, and its ambition remained strong.

What has Jensen Huang said about his resignation?

The former CEO on Tuesday issued a statement acknowledging that he had failed to meet the standards expected at Nvidia and said he took full responsibility for the problems he had caused the board. In his statement, Huang also said he would be honored to return as CEO if the Nvidia board decided that his reinstatement was in the best interest of the company, its shareholders and the employees. However, the board has said it does not plan to reinstate him as CEO.