Over 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants go on strike, flights cancelled

Over 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants go on strike, flights cancelled

Canadian Union of Public Employees spokesman Hugh Pouliot confirmed the strike has started after no deal was reached

Air Canada

Air Canada has said all flights will be cancelled for the duration of the work stoppage (Photo: Reuters)

AP Toronto
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

More than 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants went on strike after a deadline to reach a deal passed, the union confirmed early Saturday.

Canadian Union of Public Employees spokesman Hugh Pouliot confirmed the strike has started after no deal was reached.

Air Canada has said all flights will be cancelled for the duration of the work stoppage. Canada's largest airline has already cancelled more than 620 flights, leaving travellers around the world stranded and scrambling during the peak summer travel season.

A bitter contract fight between Canada's largest airline and the union representing 10,000 of its flight attendants escalated Friday as the union turned down the airline's request to enter into government-directed arbitration, which would eliminate its right to strike and allow a third-party mediator to decide the terms of a new contract.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Air Canada Canada Aviation industry Aviation sector Strikes

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

