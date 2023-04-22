Over 400 killed, 3500 injured in Sudan's deadly clashes: Health Ministry

The Sudanese Ministry of Health has said that over 400 people were killed and about 3,500 others wounded in the continued clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

"The death toll on Friday reached more than 400 with about 3,500 wounded," Sudanese Health Minister Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim said in a statement.

"Most of the cases were in Khartoum, where 130 deaths and 1,900 injuries were recorded," Ibrahim was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

He pointed out that the number of deaths and injuries dropped on Friday compared to past days, with 59 deaths and 200 injuries recorded.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly armed clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF in Khartoum and other areas since April 15, with the two sides accusing each other of initiating the conflict.

--IANS

Also Read India supports peace process and capacity building in South Sudan At least 25 people killed, 183 injured in Sudan clashes, toll may rise UN condemns clashes in South Sudan after 27 killed, probe to be launched Army vs paramilitary: A common person's guide to the crisis in Sudan Firing heard in Sudan capital amid tensions between military, paramilitary Canada provides new military aid package for Ukraine amid war with Russia Pak govt borrows PKR 239 bn credit from State Bank of Pakistan: Report Oliver Dowden named UK's new deputy prime minister, after Raab resigns Joe Biden 2024 splits Democrats but most would back him: AP-NORC poll US bank deposits fall $76.2 bn, led by large institutions: Fed data

int/sha