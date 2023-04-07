close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Pak Army Chief's personal data breach prompts formal inquiry by Parliament

A powerful panel of Pakistan's Parliament has sought a criminal investigation against officials of a govt agency who allegedly accessed the personal information of Army chief General Asim Munir

Press Trust of India Islamabad
New Pakistan COAS, Asim Munir

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 7:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A powerful panel of Pakistan's Parliament has sought a criminal investigation against officials of a government agency who allegedly accessed the personal information of Army chief General Asim Munir and his family, a media report said on Friday.

According to the Dawn newspaper, two Pakistani journalists claimed in a vlog earlier this week that in October 2022, personal data and travel records of Gen. Munir's family were allegedly accessed by National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) officers in a bid to stop his appointment as the Chief of Army Staff.

NADRA also confirmed the news of the personal information of the Army chief's family being accessed and stolen.

At a Public Accounts Committee of Parliament (PAC) meeting on Thursday, chaired by Member of the National Assembly Noor Alam Khan, expressed serious concerns over media reports about the breach, the report said.

Khan said that those involved in the data theft should be behind bars, adding that Military Intelligence and Inter-Services Intelligence should be a part of the criminal investigation.

It should be determined how the family's personal information was stolen, Khan was quoted as saying in the report.

Also Read

Pak President Alvi okays appointment of Asim Munir as Chief of Army Staff

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif names Lt Gen Asim Munir the next army chief

General Asim Munir takes charge as Pakistan's new Army chief

Ready for war with India if attacked, warns Pak's new Army chief Asim Munir

Ready to talk with Army Chief for Pakistan's betterment: Imran Khan

General Motors' Cruise recalls 300 robotaxis after crash involving bus

West must remove obstacles to its grain exports, says Russian official

US job growth strong in March; unemployment rate falls to 3.5% from 3.6%

Lack of Wuhan data disclosure by China is simply inexcusable: WHO

Alibaba invites users to test its in-house ChatGPT-like AI Chatbot

Munir was serving as a Lieutenant General at the time of the alleged data breach, in line to be appointed to the top post.

The PAC also summoned the NADRA chairman Tariq Malik, who was absent from the meeting due to other engagements.

Stating that the news has become viral, Khan added that he also saw a vlog in which two journalists discussed the issue.

Munir, a former spymaster, assumed charge as the country's new Army chief late last year and became the 17th Chief of the Army Staff. He replaced Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, who retired after two consecutive three-year terms.

Topics : Lt Gen Asim Munir | Pakistan | Data breach

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 6:04 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon