Ready to talk with Army Chief for Pakistan's betterment: Imran Khan

Pakistan's former Prime Minister and Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman said that he is ready to talk with Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir for the betterment of the country, ARY News reported on Friday.

While talking to media persons at his Zaman Park residence, said that he will not surrender before anyone and he is not fighting with the establishment but he can do nothing if someone is not ready to talk.

He challenged his political rivals to prove a single corruption charge against him and his wife. He asked the army chief to find any corruption case against him. He alleged that Qamar Javed Bajwa had stabbed him in the back and he should face a court-martial, ARY News reported.

He further stated that Mohammed bin Salman is still in contact with him. The former premier said that he has recorded a video message regarding the threats to his life which is present in a foreign country.

Earlier on Tuesday, non-bailable arrest warrants were issued against over persistent absences, Pakistan-based Dawn newspaper reported.

According to Dawn, just hours before the warrants' issuance, Khan secured bail in two other cases, pertaining to prohibited funding and terrorism, as he appeared before the courts at Islamabad's judicial complex accompanied by a large number of party workers.

The PTI chief was required to appear before courts in Islamabad in four different cases.

Khan was set to be indicted in the Toshakhana case today, but his lawyer requested the court that he be exempted from the hearing because he had to appear in several other courts. His indictment was deferred twice before, Dawn reported.

additional sessions judge Zafar Iqbal adjourned the hearing to March 7.

Imran Khan, soon after the setback, reached the Islamabad High Court, which granted him pre-arrest bail until March 9 in the attempted murder case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) recently summoned the PTI chief on March 9 in connection with the Toshakhana case, reported Geo News.

The PTI chairman has been asked to appear before the anti-corruption watchdog on March 9 at 2:30 pm.

The development comes shortly after NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigned from the post citing personal reasons.

In its notice to Khan, the anti-corruption body wrote: "The competent authority has taken cognizance of an offence allegedly committed by the accused persons under the provisions of NAO, 1999," reported Geo News.

