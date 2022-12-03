JUST IN
Ready for war with India if attacked: Pak's new Army chief Asim Munir warns
TRS leader Kavitha seeks complaint details in Delhi excise policy scam case
Cong to seek discussions on reservation, border, economy in winter session
India jumps to 48th place in ICAO aviation safety ranking: DGCA officials
CM Sarma announces additional Rs 5 crore for Assam Agitation Welfare Trust
Navy to open all branches for women from next year: Chief of Naval Staff
Prez felicitates 52 people with disabilities; PM lauds their achievements
No curfew in Mumbai, section 144 imposed to ensure peace, says police
Delhi set for high-stake MCD polls; 14.5 million electors eligible to vote
Court acquits Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi in 2020 Delhi riots case
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Odisha business summit receives Rs 10.5 trn investment intents: CM Patnaik
Business Standard

Ready for war with India if attacked, warns Pak's new Army chief Asim Munir

Pakistan's newly-appointed Army chief General Asim Munir said that if his country is attacked, the armed forces will "defend every inch of our motherland"

Topics
Pakistan  | Pakistan army | India-Pakistan conflict

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Pakistan's new Army chief Asim Munir. (Photo: Twitter/@asim_mz)
Pakistan's new Army chief Asim Munir (Photo: Twitter/@asim_mz)

Pakistan's newly-appointed Army chief General Asim Munir on Saturday said that if his country is attacked, the Pakistani armed forces will "not only defend every inch of our motherland, but to take the fight back to the enemy."

Munir made the remarks during his first-ever visit to troops in the frontline areas in Rakhchikri Sector of the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday.

We have noticed highly irresponsible statements from Indian leadership on Gilgit Baltistan and Jammu and Kashmir recently. Let me make it categorically clear, Pakistan's armed forces are ever ready, not only to defend every inch of our motherland, but to take the fight back to the enemy, if ever, war is imposed on us, he said.

General Munir on November 24 replaced General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who retired after serving two consecutive three-year terms as the Army chief in the coup-prone country, where the military wields considerable power in matters of security and foreign policy.

During his visit to the frontline areas, Chief of Army Staff Gen Munir was briefed on the latest situation along LoC and operational preparedness of the formation.

General Munir interacted with officers and soldiers, appreciating their high morale, professional competence and combat readiness while performing their duties in challenging conditions.

He also talked about some recent statements by Indian officials about Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Any misconception resulting into a misadventure will always be met with the full might of our armed forces backed by a resilient nation, he said.

Earlier on arrival at the LoC, Lieutenant General Shahid Imtiaz, Corps Commander Rawalpindi, received the Army chief.

Relations between India and Pakistan have been strained over the Kashmir issue and cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

The ties between the two countries nosedived after India abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the State into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019.

India's decision evoked strong reaction from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian envoy. Trade ties between Pakistan and India have largely been frozen since then.

India has told Pakistan that the entire Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh were and will always be an integral and inalienable part of the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Pakistan

First Published: Sat, December 03 2022. 23:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.