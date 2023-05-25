close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Pak army's capabilities questioned post violent protests on May 9: Report

Pakistan army's capability to secure key assets, including those of Beijing, has been questioned following violent protests that shook the nation after the arrest of opposition leader Imran Khan

ANI Asia
Pakistan army

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 9:13 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pakistan army's capability to secure key assets, including those of Beijing, has been questioned following violent protests that shook the nation after the arrest of opposition leader Imran Khan, The Klaxon reported.

The Klaxon is an Australian investigative news outlet delivering top-quality journalism in the public interest.

Protestors in several major cities of Pakistan turned on the military after Imran Khan was arrested on May 9 in a courthouse raid, with military bases broken into and the homes of multiple senior military officials torched.

Chinese targets have also been attacked, which intelligence sources say is linked to growing anti-China sentiment, with Beijing seen as contributing to the nation's increasingly precarious financial position.

According to The Klaxon, Pakistan has become heavily indebted to China over the past decade under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), part of Beijing's transnational Belt and Road Initiative infrastructure program.

Pakistan now owes China USD 30 billion, almost one-third of its total USD 100 bn foreign debt, with Beijing its single biggest creditor.

Also Read

Miffed Pakistan judges briefly adjourn hearing on Imran's bail plea

Imran Khan's party claims police raided PTI leader Usman Dar's residence

Pakistan deploys troops to halt unrest from ex-PM Imran Khan's arrest

Pak anti-corruption watchdog seeks 14-day physical remand of Imran Khan

Lahore police leaves for Islamabad for Ex-PM Imran Khan's arrest

NY to pass legislation on making Diwali, Lunar New Year as federal holidays

UBS China suspends funds management project after Credit Suisse deal

US works with India on its most vital priorities, says Matthew Miller

State-sponsored Chinese hackers could be prepping for disruption: Microsoft

DeSantis's presidential campaign launch on Twitter plagued with glitches

Meanwhile, two Pakistani gunmen recently attacked Chinese workers at a Karachi boatyard using weapons stolen from security forces amid the unrest; while sources said Chinese assets including electricity towers were attacked in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

"Two terrorists tried to kill Chinese at Dawood Jetty," Karachi Police tweeted regarding the attack.

"After exchange of firing one terrorist (was) killed while (the) other managed to escape".

The boatyard is reportedly owned by a Chinese company and there were around 31 Chinese workers on-site at the time of the attack, as per The Klaxon.

At least nine people have been killed and hundreds more injured in the ensuing violence.

According to Pakistan police, over 2,800 people have been arrested and 22 military and other government buildings damaged.

The mass protests kicked off when Khan, an international cricket star-turned-politician, was arrested on Tuesday last week after around 100 paramilitary soldiers surrounded and stormed an Islamabad court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Imran Khan Pakistan

First Published: May 25 2023 | 9:13 AM IST

Latest News

View More

NY to pass legislation on making Diwali, Lunar New Year as federal holidays

Diwali
3 min read

US works with India on its most vital priorities, says Matthew Miller

India USA flags
2 min read

State-sponsored Chinese hackers could be prepping for disruption: Microsoft

US, UK and allies link China with global hacking spree: Report
3 min read

It's drama: CPI MP Binoy Viswam on new Parliament building inauguration

New Parliament Building
2 min read

DeSantis's presidential campaign launch on Twitter plagued with glitches

Former US President Donald Trump
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

Meta begins final round of layoffs, 6,000 employees to be impacted

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits
2 min read

WHO Chief Tedros warns of next pandemic, urge nations to be prepared

Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus addresses delegates during the first day of the 75th World Health Assembly at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Sunday, May 22, 2
2 min read

Increased Russian crude flows to Asia are redrawing the world's oil map

oil shipment, crude oil, oil export
3 min read

Zimbabwe ranked world's most miserable country; here's where India stands

most miserable country
3 min read

India Caucus urges McCarthy to invite Modi for US Congress' joint session

PM Modi
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon