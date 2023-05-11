

In an address to the nation, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said the unrest by Khan's supporters "damaged sensitive public and private property," forcing him to deploy the military in the capital of Islamabad, the most populous province of Punjab and in volatile regions of the northwest. Pakistan's government called out the military Wednesday in areas roiled by deadly violence following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was dragged from a courtroom and ordered held for another eight days on new corruption charges that outraged his supporters and deepened the country's political turmoil.



"Such scenes were never seen by the people of Pakistan," Sharif said, following a Cabinet meeting. "Even patients were taken out of ambulances and ambulances were set on fire.” Calling such attacks “unforgivable,” he warned that those involved in violence would be given exemplary punishment. After Khan was arrested Tuesday, crowds in Islamabad and other major cities blocked roads, clashed with police, and set fire to police checkpoints and military facilities in violence that left six people dead and hundreds arrested. On Wednesday, protesters stormed a radio station in the northwestern city of Peshawar.



Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote last year by Sharif, is being held at a police compound in Islamabad. In a temporary court there, a judge ordered the 70-year-old politician detained for at least another eight days, raising the prospect of more unrest. Sharif said Khan was arrested because of his involvement in corruption, and that there was evidence available to back up these charges.

“What the eternal enemy of the country could not do for 75 years, this group, wearing a political cloak, in the lust for power, has done it,” the statement said, adding that troops had exercised restraint but they will respond to further attacks, and those involved will bear the responsibility. The military also weighed in with a strongly worded statement, vowing stern action against those seeking to push Pakistan toward a “civil war.” It called the organised attacks on its installations a “black chapter” in the country's political history.



Khan's dramatic arrest Tuesday — he was pulled from a hearing in Islamabad's High Court on one set of charges, only to be arrested on another set — was the latest confrontation to roil Pakistan. He is the seventh former prime minister to be arrested in the country, which has also seen interventions by the powerful military over the years. The move comes at a time of economic crisis, when the cash-strapped nation is trying to avoid a default. It said “strict action” would be taken against those who planned or took part in attacks on military sites. It did not directly name Khan in its statement.



The former cricket star has denounced the cases against him, which include corruption and terrorism charges, as a politically motivated plot by Sharif, his successor, to keep him from returning to power in elections to be held later this year. Khan's Islamabad appearance was on multiple graft charges brought by police. As he arrived, the courtroom was stormed by dozens of agents from the anti-corruption agency, the National Accountability Bureau, backed by paramilitary troops. They broke windows after Khan's guards refused to open the door.



The party has appealed for calm, but the country was on high alert. Police were deployed in force, and they placed shipping containers on a road leading to the sprawling police compound in Islamabad where Khan was held. Despite it, demonstrators Wednesday evening attacked and burned down the office of a senior police officer responsible for the security of the police facilities, including the one where Khan is being held. Also on Wednesday, police arrested Fawad Chaudhry, Khan's deputy and vice president of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad. Chaudhry, an outspoken government critic, had insisted that he had been granted legal protection from arrest, and the police did not specify the charges.



In eastern Punjab province, the local government asked the army to step in after authorities said 157 police were injured in clashes with protesters. His supporters in Peshawar raided a building housing Radio Pakistan, damaging equipment and setting it ablaze, said police official Naeem Khan. Some employees were trapped inside, he said, and police sought to restore order.



Pakistan's GEO television broadcast video of Khan's appearance before a judge in the police compound, showing him seated in a chair, holding documents. He appeared calm but tired. Police arrested 945 Khan supporters in eastern Punjab province alone since Tuesday, including Asad Umar and Sarfraz Cheema, two senior leaders of his party.



Khan was finally indicted Wednesday in the original graft case for which he appeared at the Islamabad court on Tuesday, pleading not guilty. In that case, he faced multiple graft charges brought by the Islamabad Police. In the new charges, Khan was accused of accepting millions of dollars worth of property in exchange for providing benefits to a real estate tycoon. The National Accountability Bureau asked to hold him for 14 days, but the tribunal granted eight days.



The National Accountability Bureau has detained and investigated former officials, including former prime ministers, politicians and retired military officers. Khan's lawyers have challenged the Islamabad arrest and are considering taking it to the country's Supreme Court.