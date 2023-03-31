Pak FM calls for working together to address economic, climate challenges

Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged the international community to work together to overcome challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, climate catastrophes, difficult economic conditions and heightened geopolitical tensions.

Addressing an event here attended by the diplomatic corps at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Minister said that people in Pakistan are facing incredibly difficult economic times due to local as well as international economic situations.

"The world is still suffering from the economic consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, and it should be our collective responsibility to put a minimum burden on the low-income people," Bilawal said.

The Pakistani government was making consistent efforts to extend assistance to the least fortunate at the bottom of the social pyramid, including reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood-affected people, he added.

The Minister appreciated the international community for providing help to Pakistan to meet economic and other challenges caused by floods and the pandemic by providing vaccines and other support.

--IANS

Also Read Pak FM Bilawal Bhutto launches vituperative personal tirade against PM Modi Indo-Pak ties see new low; FM Bhutto's outburst dashes hope for engagements Ex-Pak Prez Zardari rules out possibility of contesting elections with PDM Imran's political future dark if he ignores democratic path: Bilawal BJP to hold nationwide protests today over Bhutto's 'derogatory' remarks Sri Lanka to opt for domestic debt restructuring post-IMF bailout: Govt As Finland plans to join Nato, a look at how countries join the alliance Ukraine's combined grain, oilseeds harvest to fall 7% this year: Minister US takes safety and security of diplomatic missions seriously: Official Govt turns optimistic on forging G-20 consensus on Russia-Ukraine war

ksk/