Business Standard
Home / World News / Pak's anti-terrorism court sends 130 supporters of Imran's party to jail

Pak's anti-terrorism court sends 130 supporters of Imran's party to jail

The police on Saturday arrested 130 supporters of Khan's party, including lawyers, after they managed to reach historic Minar-e-Pakistan premises demanding the release of their leader

Imran khan

(Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Lahore
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 11:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Monday sent 130 supporters of former premier Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party to jail on judicial remand for attacking police personnel during a protest in Lahore.

"ATC Lahore Judge Irfan Haider denied the police physical remand of 130 PTI workers and sent them to jail on judicial remand in as many as four cases related to attacking police and violation of public gathering during a protest outside historic Minar-e-Pakistan held on October 5," a court official told PTI after the hearing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He said the defence lawyers opposed sending the suspects to jail on judicial remand, requesting the court to release the PTI activists as the police have booked them in fake cases.

 

"They argued that police failed to collect any evidence in the shape of CCTV footage... They said that was enough to expose their lies in these cases," he said.

The court, however, sent them to jail on judicial remand.

The police on Saturday arrested 130 supporters of Khan's party, including lawyers, after they managed to reach historic Minar-e-Pakistan premises demanding the release of their leader.

More From This Section

china Flag, China

Goldman upgrades call on Chinese stock on positive impact of stimulus blitz

Donald Trump, Trump

'Trump's tax, spending plans would add twice as much debt as Harris'

Debby, Tropical storm Debby

US casualty insurers' stocks slump as hurricane season brings losses

Germany, Germany flag

German property market grows but industry cautious on slow economic rebound

United Nations

Debt burden threatens poor countries' development goals: UN official

Lahore police booked over 200 PTI leaders and workers, including Khan, under terrorism charges.

Khan has been in jail since August last year in multiple cases.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Karachi airport, Pakistan Blast

Pak's separatist group claims bombing that killed 2 near Karachi airport

Farooq Abdullah, Farooq, Abdullah

Jaishankar's Pak visit will likely start better relation: Farooq Abdullah

Pakistan protests, PTI

Islamabad on edge as Imran Khan supporters, police clash on streets: WATCH

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar to visit Pakistan to attend meeting of SCO this month

Imran khan

Security increased in Pakistan ahead of protest by Imran Khan's party

Topics : Imran Khan Pakistan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 11:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon