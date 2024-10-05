Business Standard
Home / India News / Jaishankar's Pak visit will likely start better relation: Farooq Abdullah

Jaishankar's Pak visit will likely start better relation: Farooq Abdullah

To a question on whether there was any hope of the two neighbours resolving their differences, the NC president expressed hope the meeting would kickstart better relations among the two countries

Farooq Abdullah, Farooq, Abdullah

India on Friday announced that Jaishankar will travel to Pakistan to attend a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday expressed hope that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's upcoming visit to Islamabad for the SCO meeting would mark the start of a better relationship between India and Pakistan.

India on Friday announced that Jaishankar will travel to Pakistan to attend a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in mid-October.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It is the first time in nearly nine years that India's external affairs minister will travel to Pakistan even as the ties between the two neighbours have remained frosty over the Kashmir issue and cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

 

Pakistan is hosting the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting on October 15 and 16.

"I am hopeful that they will be able to talk on every issue. Economic issues are very important for all of us, the world itself. And I am sure they will talk on bilateral matters also.

"I hope they will be friendly and they will try to achieve better understanding between the two countries. My best wishes to all of them," Abdullah told reporters here.

More From This Section

Metro, Delhi Metro

DMRC Phase-3: Tughlakabad-Aerocity underground tunnel corridor completed

Naxal, naxalite, weapon, pistol, crime

1,500 security personnel eliminate 31 Naxals in 48-hour op in Chhattisgarh

M Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy governor, RBI

Govt extends term of RBI deputy governor Rao for another one year

Supreme Court, SC

Have lost our patience: SC to states on delay in ration card to migrants

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice President, The Global Lawyers Summit

VP highlights rich potential of Northeast, calls it heart & soul of Bharat

To a question on whether there was any hope of the two neighbours resolving their differences, the NC president expressed hope the meeting would kickstart better relations among the two countries.

"I hope so. One cannot say what will happen there. But, I hope and pray that animosities will disappear and a better relationship will start between the two nations," the former Jammu and Kasmir chief minister said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 - AUS vs SL

AUS W vs SL W LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Australia 3 down, SL fighting back

vote, election, voting, J&K Election, Polls, Jammu Election

J&K, Haryana exit polls 2024 results LIVE: Exit polls for battle-ground states to be declared today

Ladakh

Agigating Ladakh leaders to sit on indefinite fast, but yet to find a venue

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: Maharashtra needs honest government with stable policies, says PM Modi

Pakistan protests, PTI

Islamabad on edge as Imran Khan supporters, police clash on streets: WATCH

Topics : Farooq Abdullah PoK remark Pakistan SCO summit S Jaishankar India Pakistan relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 05 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon