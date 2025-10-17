Friday, October 17, 2025 | 02:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pak troops foil attack on camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; 4 terrorists killed

Pak troops foil attack on camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; 4 terrorists killed

The security officials also said that 88 militants, reportedly backed by the Afghan Taliban, have been killed in operations over the past two days across the region (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Peshawar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Pakistani security forces on Friday foiled a suicide attack on their camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing four terrorists, including the suicide bomber, officials said.

According to security officials, the terrorists attempted to target the security forces' camp in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district when a suicide attacker rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the boundary wall, triggering a powerful explosion.

Three other militants who tried to storm the camp were gunned down by the security personnel before they could enter, they said, adding that there were no casualties among the troops.

Officials confirmed that all four militants, including the suicide bomber, were killed in the operation.

 

The security officials also said that 88 militants, reportedly backed by the Afghan Taliban, have been killed in operations over the past two days across the region.

The Pakistan Army in a statement on Thursday said that 34 terrorists of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed in multiple intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province between Monday and Wednesday.

The operations were conducted in North Waziristan, South Waziristan and Bannu districts, it said.

Pakistan has seen a surge in militant attacks, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, after the banned TTP called off its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

