Friday, October 17, 2025 | 02:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Former Japanese PM Murayama, known for 1995 wartime apology, dies at 101

Former Japanese PM Murayama, known for 1995 wartime apology, dies at 101

Murayama died at a hospital in his hometown Oita, southwestern Japan, according to a statement from Mizuho Fukushima, the head of Japan's Social Democratic Party

Tomiichi Murayama

Tomiichi Murayama

AP Tokyo
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Japan's former Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama, who was known for his 1995 Murayama statement apologising to Asian victims of his country's aggression, died Friday. He was 101.

Murayama died at a hospital in his hometown Oita, southwestern Japan, according to a statement from Mizuho Fukushima, the head of Japan's Social Democratic Party.

As head of what was then known as the Japan Socialist Party, Murayama led a coalition government from June 1994 to January 1996.

The apology he issued as prime minister on Aug 15, 1995, marking the 50th anniversary of Japan's unconditional surrender ending World War II, is seen as Japan's main expression of remorse for its wartime and colonial past.

 

It has since been endorsed by all prime ministers until nationalist Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stopped apologising in 2013.

Murayama had criticised growing attempts by nationalist lawmakers to discredit the apology for forced prostitution by citing the lack of official wartime documents specifically stating that the government at the time systematically forced Asian women to provide sex for Japanese soldiers at military brothels.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Ahead of Zelenskyy meeting, Trump uncertain of sending Tomahawk missiles

Sebastien Lecornu

Political crisis in France eases for now as PM survives no-confidence vote

Houthis Yemen

Israeli airstrike kills top Houthi military chief, escalating tensions

Two more incidents involving vessels with flammable substances have also taken place in recent weeks off the coasts of Mumbai and Kerala.

US bombings fuel speculation over disappearances of fishermen in Trinidad

Container ships at the Port of Los Angeles in August

US budget deficit falls slightly to $1.78 trillion on record tariff revenue

Topics : Japan Japan parliament

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon