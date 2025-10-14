Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Congress slams Modi govt after Trump calls Pak army chief his 'favourite'

Congress slams Modi govt after Trump calls Pak army chief his 'favourite'

The party further alleged that the incident reflects poorly on India's foreign policy, which it claimed has "completely fallen apart"

Congress, Congress flag

Will Narendra Modi be able to oppose Trump's statement?: Congress | (Photo: ANI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress party on Tuesday criticised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government following US President Donald Trump's remarks referring to the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, Asim Munir, as his "favorite."

In a post shared on X, Congress said, "Trump is calling Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir his 'favourite'. This is the same Asim Munir who orchestrated the killing of Indians. He plotted a terrorist attack on India."

The party further alleged that the incident reflects poorly on India's foreign policy, which it claimed has "completely fallen apart" under the Modi government. "Will Narendra Modi be able to oppose Trump's statement?" Congress questioned.

Trump's remarks came as he welcomed Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the stage to deliver an address during the Gaza peace summit in Egypt. Meanwhile, Munir was not present at the peace summit.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump, while addressing the Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt on Monday, expressed optimism that India and Pakistan "are going to live very nicely together," as he spoke about regional peace and cooperation.

Highlighting his rapport with India's leadership, Trump said, "India is a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top and he has done a fantastic job. I think that Pakistan and India are going to live very nicely together," while addressing global leaders during the summit.

His remarks came against the backdrop of heightened tensions between the two neighbours earlier this year.

Twenty-six tourists, including 25 Indian nationals and one Nepalese citizen, were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan-backed terrorists on April 22.

In response, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror camps operated by Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) through precision strikes. India also repelled subsequent Pakistani escalation and pounded its airbases.

Meanwhile, earlier also, Trump praised Pakistani leadership, calling Pakistan's Army General Asim Munir "a very important guy."

Trump claimed that he stopped the India-Pakistan war while addressing an event at the Department of War.

"India and Pakistan were going at it. I called them both... They had just shot down seven planes... I said, if you do this, there's not going to be any trade, and I stopped the war. It was raging for four days... The Prime Minister of Pakistan was here, along with the Field Marshal, who's a very important guy in Pakistan... He told a group of people who were with us that this man saved millions of lives because he prevented the war from escalating. That war was going to get very bad..." Trump said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

