Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.86%)
65387.16 + 555.75
Nifty (0.94%)
19435.30 + 181.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.61%)
5709.70 + 90.30
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
39445.60 + 326.95
Nifty Bank (1.02%)
44436.10 + 446.95
Heatmap

Pakistan business community on strike over inflated electricity bills

Commercial activities were halted in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar, as well as in other cities, while public transport was largely off the main roads

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2023 | 5:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pakistan's business community on Saturday observed a shutter-down strike across the country to protest against the inflated electricity bills and rising inflation.
Rightwing Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and traders' groups gave the call for protest and they got support from lawyers.
Commercial activities were halted in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar, as well as in other cities, while public transport was largely off the main roads.
In Karachi, the Tajir Action Committee (TAC) on Friday gave the government 72 hours to reduce high electricity bills and withdraw the recent hike in petrol prices.
It warned that if the government failed to fulfil its demands, there would be a prolonged strike of 10 days.
TAC Convener Muhammad Rizwan said there was no compulsion on anyone to join the strike.

Also Read

Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to be Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister

IPL 2024: Will Pakistan's Mohd Amir play in World's richest cricket league?

Former captain Misbah-ul-Haq to head Pakistan's Cricket Technical Committee

Providing 24/7 gas supply to masses not possible, says Pakistan minister

Ex-PM Imran Khan summoned in Lahore Corps Commander House attack case

Scholz dismisses talk of keeping nuclear energy option open in Germany

India should vigorously pursue G20 agenda: Commonwealth Gen-Secy Patricia

Surprised by 'high degree of endorsement': Singapore's president-elect

Aditya L-1 launch: Here's how Europe is assisting ISRO's solar mission

Thwarted attacks on Crimea bridge, which was briefly closed: Russia

The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) supported the strike call. However, its President Mohammad Tariq Yousuf said large-scale industries were not part of the strike.
Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that the government was failing to read the writing on the wall.
"Out-of-box thinking is required to emerge from the economic crisis," he said.
The strike comes a day after Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said that inflated bills were not a big issue and the government would address the problem.
It is not a very serious issue, but political parties are in election mode and using it as a social cause, he told journalists on Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pakistan power electricity

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon