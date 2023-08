Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to be Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister

Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar was on Saturday picked as Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister to govern the cash-strapped country and oversee general elections later this year.

Outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Leader of Opposition Raja Riaz finalised his name after two rounds of deliberations over the matter.

Kakar, a lawmaker belonging to Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), will lead a caretaker government until a new election later this year.

Prime Minister Sharif recommended the dissolution of the National Assembly on August 9, three days before the mandated term, therefore, according to the Constitution, the next general elections will be held in 90 days.

The polls are expected to be delayed for a couple of months as new census results have been approved by the outgoing government, which makes it a constitutional obligation to carry out delimitation before elections.

