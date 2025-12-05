Friday, December 05, 2025 | 07:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Pakistan formally appoints Asim Munir as first Chief of Defence Forces

Pakistan formally appoints Asim Munir as first Chief of Defence Forces

President Zardari approved the summary submitted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formally asking him to appoint Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Munir as the first CDF of Pakistan

Pak, Pakistan Army chief, General Asim Munir

Asim Munir, becomes Pakistan's first Chief of Defence Forces | Image: Wikimedia commons

Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 7:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday approved the appointment of the army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, as Pakistan's first Chief of Defence Forces for a period of five years.

President Zardari approved the summary submitted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formally asking him to appoint Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Munir as the first CDF of Pakistan.

Last month, the parliament passed the 27th Constitutional Amendment providing to create the post of CDF with the objective to create unity of command and expedite the decision making in any critical situation.

The CDF replaced the Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), the post for which was abolished.

 

The President extended his best wishes to Munir, a release from President's office said here.

Also Read

pakistan Flag

IED blast targeting police vehicle kills 3 policemen in northwest Pakistan

defence sector, defence, army, Armed forces

Nifty India Defence index down 2%; what's dragging defence stocks today?

Imran khan

Imran Khan 'perfectly fine' but facing mental torture, says sister

Pakistan, Pakistan flag

Pakistan passes Bill to protect minorities, set up rights commission

pakistan Flag

Female suicide bomber targets Pak paramilitary HQ in Balochistan; 6 killed

Zardari also approved a two-year extension in the service of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, Chief of Air Staff, to take effect from the completion of his present tenure on March 19, 2026.

According to a statement by the PM Office, the prime minister had earlier approved the summary for the appointment of Field Marshal Munir as the army chief and the CDF, and then referred it to the President House.

Field Marshal Munir was appointed as COAS in November 2022 initially for three years but his tenure was extended for five years in 2024.

The decision to issue a formal notification has put to rest rumours regarding delay in the appointment of the CDF, which was due since November 27, when the last CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza retired.

Earlier, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, addressing a press conference, had said that there was no legal or political obstacle regarding the notification of the appointment of the Chief of Defence Forces and this notification would be issued soon.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

gavel

US Treasury fines NY firm $7.1 mn for managing properties for Putin ally

Pete Hegseth

New York Times sues Pentagon over Defence Secy Pete Hegseth's media rules

Sanae Takaichi, Japan PM

Takaichi's 'work, work, work' pledge named Japan's catchphrase of the year

Salman Rushdie

Salman Rushdie warns US book bans threaten free expression globally

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

German, French leaders wary of US push for Russia-Ukraine peace: Report

Topics : Pakistan Pakistan army defence sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 7:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation NewsLuana Lopes LaraYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon