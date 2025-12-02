Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 01:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Female suicide bomber targets Pak paramilitary HQ in Balochistan; 6 killed

Female suicide bomber targets Pak paramilitary HQ in Balochistan; 6 killed

The attacker detonated herself at the main entrance of the Frontier Corps (FC) headquarters in Nokundi town of Chagai district on Sunday night, the officials said

pakistan Flag

Following the explosion, six militants attempted to storm the headquarters | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Karachi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

A female suicide bomber of the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) blew herself up at the entrance of the headquarters of a paramilitary force in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, triggering a prolonged gunfight in which six militants were killed, security officials said on Tuesday.

The attacker detonated herself at the main entrance of the Frontier Corps (FC) headquarters in Nokundi town of Chagai district on Sunday night, the officials said.

The BLA later identified the bomber as Zinata Rafiq and released her photograph.

Following the explosion, six militants attempted to storm the headquarters.

Three were shot dead near the entrance after an extended exchange of fire, while the remaining three managed to enter the compound before being encircled by FC personnel. The security officials said the three have been killed as well.

 

Also Read

flights, planes

Govt rejects reports of airspace denial to Pak for Sri Lanka aid flight

Explosion

7 explosions occur in Balochistan in 24 hours, no casualties reported

Imran KhanImran Khan

'He is fine': Pak govt, PTI dismiss rumours about Imran Khan's condition

Abu Dhabi, UAE

UAE said to halt visas for Pakistani tourists; envoy highlights reforms

Imran khan

Rumours claim Imran Khan is dead; family says police stopping all access

Residents said intermittent gunshots and explosions were heard from inside the headquarters until Monday evening.

The incident marks at least the third time the BLA, considered the most active and well-armed insurgent group in Balochistan, has used a female suicide attacker.

In April 2022, Shari Baloch, a mother of two, carried out a suicide bombing targeting Chinese teachers at Karachi University's Confucius Institute, killing four people, including three Chinese nationals.

In June 2023, another female bomber, Sumaiya Qalandrani Baloch, targeted a Pakistan military convoy in Balochistan's Turbat area.

In October 2024, investigations into the killing of two Chinese engineers near Karachi Airport found that a female BLA activist had played a leading role in planning and executing the attack.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Israel Flag, Israel

Israeli forces kill 2 suspected Palestinian attackers in West Bank

thailand floods

1,200 dead from floods in Thailand, Sri Lanka; rescue efforts intensify

The charred buildings of Wang Fuk Court housing complex following a deadly fire, in Tai Po, Hong Kong, China, November 28, 2025 | REUTERS

Hong Kong to start independent inquiry into deadly fire as pressure mounts

semiconductor, chip

What is xLight, the chip startup that has won Trump admin's support?

Ukraininan soldiers operate artillery at a position in Sumy region

Ukrainian troops near the front doubt Russia pact will bring lasting peace

Topics : Pakistan Balochistan Suicide bombing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKTET Admit Card 2025Thailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon