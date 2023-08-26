Confirmation

Pakistan Peoples Party demands general elections in 90 days

PPP's leaders held a meeting of their Central Executive Committee (CEC) where they discussed the next elections and the deteriorating economy. They also held a press conference on Friday

Imran Khan

A man watches news channels broadcast a live address to the nation by Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday, March 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2023 | 9:28 AM IST
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has demanded that the general elections be conducted within 90 days, emphasising that the country will suffer from a constitutional crisis if polls exceed the three-month period, Geo News reported.
PPP's leaders held a meeting of their Central Executive Committee (CEC) where they discussed the next elections and the deteriorating economy. They also held a press conference on Friday.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on August 17 announced the schedule of new delimitations to be carried out as per the new census approved by the Council of Common Interests (CCI) earlier this month.
The ECP schedule stated that the fresh delimitation would take nearly four months, which clearly showed that the general elections cannot be held within three months of the dissolution of the provincial and national assemblies, according to Geo News.
PPP vice president, Senator Sherry Rehman, termed the 2023 census 'controversial'. He said the CCI meeting resolved that the elections would not be delayed due to fresh delimitations.
She further said all the CEC members shared the same view stating that there is no room for delayed polls.

"There were no changes in the (National Assembly) seats, hence, the elections should not be delayed," she added.
Rehman also said her party will conduct a meeting with the ECP, following which they will hold another huddle.
"The caretaker government is not authorised to make changes to the Constitution and changing the law is not the interim set-up's mandate," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 9:28 AM IST

