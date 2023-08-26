Confirmation

Imran Khan's wife submits affidavit in SC, claims life threat for PTI chief

Pakistan's Former Prime Minister and Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi has alleged that her husband has a serious threat in prison, The Express Tribune reported on Friday

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2023 | 8:48 AM IST
Pakistan's Former Prime Minister and Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi has alleged that her husband has a serious threat in prison, The Express Tribune reported on Friday.
The Express Tribune is a daily English-language newspaper of Pakistan.
The Express Tribune reported that the former premier's wife submitted an affidavit to the Apex court through Advocate Syed Rifaqat Hussain Shah, after meeting Imran in Attock jail on August 22.
Bushra stated in the document that she was allowed to meet Imran "after unwarranted delays and difficulties" on Tuesday at the Attock jail.
The document added that "during the course of the meeting, the petitioner expressed his determination to stand for the Constitution and the rule of law in Pakistan and to offer any sacrifice and suffer any privation or hardship for his beloved country".
She also highlighted that there's a "significant decline in the petitioner's health" and that he "appears to have lost weight substantially during the course of his confinement, particularly loss of muscles around his arms".

"Such a decline in the health of a person in his 70s can be a serious danger to his life," it stated. She concluded by urging the SC to take notice of Imran's deteriorating health and the serious threats to his life in prison.
The news daily reported that the Bushra had raised similar concerns in front of Pakistan's Punjab government last week.
Earlier, Pakistan district and sessions court on August 5, sentenced PTI Chairman Imran Khan to three years in prison in the Toshakhana case i.e. for illegally selling state gifts and he has been disqualified from politics for a period of five years, local media reported.
The PTI Chairman was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore soon after being convicted in the Toshakhana case. The court also imposed a fine of Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 100,000 on Imran Khan, Geo News reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Imran Khan Imran Khan Marriage Imran Khan third wedding Pakistan army

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 8:48 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon