BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls

BJP in 2018 had won only 15 of the 90 seats in Chhattisgarh assembly against 68 of Congress, while its tally of seats was 109 against 114 of the Congress in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh

BJP

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 4:49 PM IST
The BJP on Thursday released its first of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh and 39 for Madhya Pradesh, including five women each in both the states, for the upcoming assembly polls which are yet to be announced.
The party has fielded Vijay Baghel, its Durg MP, from Patan which is currently represented by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel.
The names were decided at the BJP's Central Election Committee meeting on Wednesday which was chaired by party chief J P Nadda and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah among other senior leaders.
In Chhattisgarh, the BJP has fielded Baghel from Patan, Bhulan Singh Maravi from Premnagar, Laxmi Rajwade from Bhatgaon, Shakuntala Singh Porthe from Pratappur (ST), Sarla Kosaria from Saraipali (SC), Alka Chandrakar from Khallari, Gita Ghasi Sahu from Khujji and Maniram Kashyap from Bastar (ST), among others.

 

The BJP is in power only in Madhya Pradesh and is running an intense campaign to oust the Congress government in Chhattisgarh.
The BJP in 2018 had won only 15 of the 90 seats in the Chhattisgarh assembly against 68 of the Congress while its tally of seats was 109 against 114 of the Congress in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 4:48 PM IST

