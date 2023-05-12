close

Pakistan PM slams Opposition for pushing country towards 'destruction'

Describing former premier Imran and his party as "liars", Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday slammed the Opposition for pushing the cash-strapped country towards "destruction"

Today, the almighty has saved Pakistan and the 22 crore people of the country. This is the first time when the vote of no-confidence motion was successfully passed. The people of this country will celebrate this day: Shehbaz Sharif

Describing former premier Imran Khan and his party as "liars", Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday slammed the Opposition for pushing the cash-strapped country towards "destruction".

Addressing the federal Cabinet on a day when Khan appeared before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking bail in a corruption case, Sharif questioned the courts' silence over the jailing of leaders of his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party during Khan's tenure.

Did they [the courts] ever take notice when we were being sent to jail? he asked.

