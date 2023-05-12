close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

European shares rise after Asia drops over US banks, China growth worries

European benchmarks rose Friday after Asian shares mostly declined on looming worries over US banks and lagging demand from China, the region's major driver of growth

AP Tokyo
European markets, Europe shares

3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 4:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

European benchmarks rose Friday after Asian shares mostly declined on looming worries over US banks and lagging demand from China, the region's major driver of growth.

France's CAC 40 rose 1.0 per cent in early trading to 7,451.96. Germany's DAX added 0.6 per cent to 15,931.25. Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.5 per cent to 7,767.52.

US shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures up 0.4 per cent to 33,507.00. S&P 500 futures added 0.4 per cent to 4,160.50. Oil prices fell while currencies traded in a narrow range.

Asian equities struggled for direction after weak inflation data in China pointed to weakening demand, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Recent data reflect very low inflation and weak credit extensions in China, which all indicate slowing growth following an initial jump after the nation dropped pandemic-related restrictions, he said.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.9 per cent to finish at 29,388.30 as companies like Nissan Motor Co. gained after reporting relatively favourable earnings. But SoftBank Group Corp. slumped after reporting its second year in a row of losses.

Also Read

Is the Indian stock market losing steam?

Recap FY23: Five key events that shaped equity markets this fiscal year

European investment tool worth $27 billion adopted in Greece this week

European Union assures Ukraine of support as Zelensky visits Brussels

Are the markets ignoring the possibility of higher inflation?

UK economy grows sluggishly in Q1 as inflation curbs consumers spending

Islamabad HC grants two-week bail to Ex- PM Imran in corruption case

US wants to 'move beyond' spy balloon: Jake Sullivan to Chinese diplomat

Sydney's city council cancels Khalistan event planned for next month

Lahore police leaves for Islamabad for Ex-PM Imran Khan's arrest

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up nearly 0.1 per cent to 7,256.70. South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.6 per cent to 2,475.42. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.6 per cent to 19,627.24, while the Shanghai Composite dove 1.1 per cent to 3,272.36.

Investors have been hunting for the next possible victim in the US banking industry after high interest rates helped lead to three failures since March.

Helping to limit the losses for the overall market was a report showing US inflation at the wholesale level was a bit cooler last month than economists expected. It followed a report from the prior day that showed inflation at the consumer level was also behaving largely as forecast.

The reports helped reaffirm expectations on Wall Street that the Federal Reserve will hold off on hiking interest rates again at its next meeting in June. That would be the first time that's happened in more than a year.

A separate US report said more workers filed for unemployment benefits last week than expected. That adds to concerns about a potential recession because the job market has been one of the main pillars propping up the economy.

But a cooling labour market would also carry a benefit for the Fed, which fears that a too-hot job market could put upward pressure on inflation.

Traders are betting on a high probability that the Fed will have to cut interest rates later this year. Rate cuts act like steroids for financial markets but would likely happen only if the economy slides into recession and needs such oomph.

In energy trading, benchmark US crude lost 46 cents to USD 70.41 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, shed 56 cents to USD 74.42 a barrel.

In currency trading, the US dollar rose to 134.77 Japanese yen from 134.52 yen. The euro cost USD 1.0904, inching down from USD 1.0921.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : European Markets equity market

First Published: May 12 2023 | 4:29 PM IST

Latest News

View More

L-G should act on aid, advice of govt, says SC in nomination of MCD members

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read

UK economy grows sluggishly in Q1 as inflation curbs consumers spending

v
3 min read

How will the Reserve Bank of India's new locker norms impact you?

locker, money, bank
3 min read

There is no greater social justice than working for convenience of all: PM

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read

Top e-commerce platforms to stop selling seat belt alarm stopper clips

seat belt
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Pak SC declares Imran Khan's arrest 'illegal', orders his immediate release

Imran Khan
6 min read

NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino in talks to become Twitter's CEO

NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino
3 min read

Pakistan faces another lost decade of recovery as army takes on Imran Khan

Pakistan
5 min read

Bank of England raises interest rates to 4.5% as inflation slow to fall

A bird flies past The Bank of England in the City of London (Photo: Reuters)
4 min read

Pak needs significantly more financing for successful bailout review: IMF

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon