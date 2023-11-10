Sensex (0.11%)
64904.68 + 72.48
Nifty (0.15%)
19425.35 + 30.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
6228.30 + 31.85
Nifty Midcap (0.48%)
40733.05 + 195.40
Nifty Bank (0.31%)
43820.10 + 136.50
Heatmap

Pakistan's Punjab provincial govt launches online portal for Sikh tourists

"As part of this programme, Sikh pilgrims from across the globe can now conveniently make online hotel bookings through the Sikh Yatra Booking Portal," Naqvi said

Pakistan

Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India Lahore
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 7:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

For the first time, Pakistan's Punjab government has launched an online hotel bookings and security services portal for Sikhs intending to travel to the province from India and other parts of the world for pilgrimage.
Launched on Thursday, the 'Sikh Yatra Booking Portal', was termed as a "groundbreaking religious tourism programme" by Punjab's caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"For the first time, we have launched 'Sikh Yatra Booking Portal' -- a groundbreaking religious tourism programme designed to facilitate Sikhs eager to visit their holy places in the country," Naqvi told reporters here on Friday.
He asserted that the initiative represents the first of its kind in Pakistan.
"As part of this programme, Sikh pilgrims from across the globe can now conveniently make online hotel bookings through the Sikh Yatra Booking Portal," Naqvi said.
"Besides, the visiting Sikhs will have the option to hire security services and arrange transportation as well with the added privilege of VIP status during their visit," he added.
Naqvi stressed the importance of extending full hospitality to the Sikh pilgrims, ensuring a seamless and obstacle-free experience during their visit to Pakistan.
He also announced the establishment of a dedicated "Tourism Police Force" to actively promote religious tourism in Punjab.
On Monday, Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directed the authorities to extend maximum facilities to the Sikh pilgrims intending to attend their religious festivals in the country.
The prime minister was chairing a meeting to review the visa facilities being provided to the Sikh pilgrims by Pakistan and was briefed on the Sikh festivals being held throughout the year and the facilities for the issuance of visas provided to the pilgrims.
According to an official statement, Kakar said that "the Sikh pilgrims coming to the country to visit their holy places are the guests in Pakistan.

Also Read

Withdraw Sikh Gurdwaras Bill or face stir: SGPC chief Dhami tells govt

With AQI below 50, Shimla attracts tourists from Haryana, Punjab, Delhi

Asia Cup today's match: PAK vs NEP playing 11, toss result, live streaming

World Cup 2023: How Pakistan is still mathematically in race for semis spot

All stranded tourists evacuated from Sikkim, no permit to be issued: DC

First chikungunya vaccine, Ixchiq, approved by US FDA for people above 18

India and US to co-produce armoured vehicle: US Defence Secretary Austin

Rishi Sunak under pressure to sack minister Braverman over Palestine remark

India-US hold 'substantive' 2+2 dialogue; focus on expanding strategic ties

UK's stagnating economy fails to grow but sidesteps start of a recession

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pakistan Punjab Sikhs

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 7:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayKoffee with Karan Season 8Dhanteras 2023 Wishes & QuotesSA vs AFG LIVE SCOREAmazon Great Indian Festival SaleM&M Ltd Q2 ResultWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XIWorld Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talksHappy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody'sIIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon