Pakistan's Punjab provincial govt launches online portal for Sikh tourists

For the first time, Pakistan's Punjab government has launched an online hotel bookings and security services portal for Sikhs intending to travel to the province from India and other parts of the world for pilgrimage.

Launched on Thursday, the 'Sikh Yatra Booking Portal', was termed as a "groundbreaking religious tourism programme" by Punjab's caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

"For the first time, we have launched 'Sikh Yatra Booking Portal' -- a groundbreaking religious tourism programme designed to facilitate Sikhs eager to visit their holy places in the country," Naqvi told reporters here on Friday.

He asserted that the initiative represents the first of its kind in Pakistan.

"As part of this programme, Sikh pilgrims from across the globe can now conveniently make online hotel bookings through the Sikh Yatra Booking Portal," Naqvi said.

"Besides, the visiting Sikhs will have the option to hire security services and arrange transportation as well with the added privilege of VIP status during their visit," he added.

Naqvi stressed the importance of extending full hospitality to the Sikh pilgrims, ensuring a seamless and obstacle-free experience during their visit to Pakistan.

He also announced the establishment of a dedicated "Tourism Police Force" to actively promote religious tourism in Punjab.

On Monday, Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directed the authorities to extend maximum facilities to the Sikh pilgrims intending to attend their religious festivals in the country.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting to review the visa facilities being provided to the Sikh pilgrims by Pakistan and was briefed on the Sikh festivals being held throughout the year and the facilities for the issuance of visas provided to the pilgrims.

According to an official statement, Kakar said that "the Sikh pilgrims coming to the country to visit their holy places are the guests in Pakistan.

