Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Panama becomes 97th member of International Solar Alliance: MEA

This formal act solidifies Panama's pledge to collaborate within the framework of the ISA, joining other nations in the pursuit of harnessing solar energy for a greener future

Panama Flag

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 7:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Panama has officially ratified the International Solar Alliance (ISA), marking its entry as the 97th member nation. The information was divulged by Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.
In a post on X, Randhir Jaiswal @MEAIndia tweets, "Panama becomes the 97th member to ratify the ISA. Panama handed over the Instrument of @isolaralliance Ratification, during the meeting of Ambassador Yasiel Burillo of Panama to India, with Joint Secretary (Economic Diplomacy) @Abhishekifs in New Delhi today."
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Panama's commitment to sustainable energy was underscored as Ambassador Yasiel Burillo presented the Instrument of Ratification to Joint Secretary (Economic Diplomacy) Abhishekifs during a meeting in New Delhi today.
This formal act solidifies Panama's pledge to collaborate within the framework of the ISA, joining other nations in the pursuit of harnessing solar energy for a greener future.
Joint Secretary (ED & MER), MEA Abhishek Singh expressed gratitude for Panama's commitment, highlighting the importance of international collaboration in advancing renewable energy solutions.
Moreover, on March 5, Malta became the 119th country to join the International Solar Alliance, the Ministry of External Affairs said.
ISA was conceived as a joint effort by India and France. Currently, 116 countries are signatories to the ISA Framework Agreement.
"The International Solar Alliance (ISA) is an action-oriented, member-driven, collaborative platform for increased deployment of solar energy technologies as a means for bringing energy access, ensuring energy security, and driving energy transition in its member countries," the ISA website reads.
Notably, the sixth assembly of the International Solar Alliance was hosted at 'Bharat Mandapam,' Pragati Maidan in the national capital on October 31.
ISA Director General Ajay Mathur had said that the investment in solar is expected to be 380 billion dollars this year, as last year witnessed an investment of 310 billion.
He also said that the ISA is supporting the growth of 9.5 GW of solar energy in projects across the world.

Also Read

ED files charge sheet against man named in Panama Papers for foreign assets

Panama Canal drought and how it is impacting global trade, supply chain

MEA sets up 24-hour control room, helpline amid Israel-Palestine conflicts

Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Here's when and where to see the eclipse

Rooftop solar potential could be critical to energy transition in India

Biden to use 'State of the Union' to contrast with Trump, woo voters

US, India agree to cooperate in Quad Counterterrorism Working Group

UN chief urges Sudan's warring parties to halt hostilities during Ramadan

Donald Trump ordered to pay six-figure legal fees after failed lawsuit

US army soldier arrested for selling sensitive military information

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Panama Papers Panama case International Solar Alliance MEA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 7:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayIIFL Finance Share PriceCoronavirus CaseIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 LIVEInternational Women's Day 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon