Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

US, India agree to cooperate in Quad Counterterrorism Working Group

Both sides also exchanged information regarding procedures for designating various terrorist entities/groups and individuals, the US State Department said in an official press release

quad 2024

quad 2024

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 7:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The United States and India have reaffirmed their commitment to cooperation in the Quad Counterterrorism Working Group and other multilateral forums for advancing shared security interests within the region while supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific.
Both sides also exchanged information regarding procedures for designating various terrorist entities/groups and individuals, the US State Department said in an official press release.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The United States and India reaffirmed their commitment to cooperation in the Quad Counterterrorism Working Group and other multilateral fora and processes such as United Nations, the Global Counterterrorism Forum and the Financial Action Task Force for advancing shared security interests within the region while supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient," the release said.
The discussion between the US and India took place at the 20th meeting of the US-India Counter Terrorism Joint Working Group and 6th Designations Dialogue on March 5 in Washington, D.C.
Ambassador Elizabeth Richard, Coordinator for Counterterrorism at the US Department of State, and Ambassador K D Dewal, Joint Secretary of Counter Terrorism at the Union Ministry of External Affairs, led their respective inter-agency delegations.
The two nations emphasised the extraordinary value and durability of the comprehensive US-India global and strategic partnership and renewed their commitments to countering terrorism and promoting regional security as an integral part of their broader bilateral cooperation.
"Both sides reiterated that terrorism remains a serious threat to international peace and security. Countering terrorism remains an important element in ensuring prosperity and peace for Americans, Indians, and global citizens," the press release read.
"The participation of delegates from a wide array of departments and agencies from both countries illustrated that the United States and India recognise that countering terrorism requires an inclusive and holistic approach. This approach depends on bilateral coordination between our agencies to ensure productive information sharing and facilitate security, stability, and growth in both countries and throughout the region," it added.
Emerging threats and tactics in terrorism, including the use of the internet and new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes were also reviewed.

Also Read

EAM, Mauritius PM reaffirm commitment to take forward partnership

Quad to 'detect and deter' cyber-attacks to keep Indo-Pacific resilient

France's withdrawal from Niger can jeopardise counterterrorism ops in Sahel

US House passes Quad bill to facilitate closer cooperation between members

Biden unlikely to visit India on Republic Day, Quad summit in late 2024

UN chief urges Sudan's warring parties to halt hostilities during Ramadan

Donald Trump ordered to pay six-figure legal fees after failed lawsuit

US army soldier arrested for selling sensitive military information

Biden to announce aid port on Gaza's coast as cease-fire talks stall

Will provide 10,000 drones to Ukraine in its fight against Russia: Britain

The two sides committed to information sharing, capacity building and continued bilateral and multilateral efforts to address these threats, it said.
The United States and India called for the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot terrorist attacks to be brought to justice. They also called for concerted action against all terrorist groups, including groups proscribed by the United Nations Security Council 1267 Sanctions Committee, such as al-Qaida, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).
The two sides committed to strengthening law enforcement and judicial partnerships in support of the rule of law, including through information sharing and enhanced cooperation on mutual legal assistance requests.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : US India relations Counterterrorism Global Terrorism Index 2016 US government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 7:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayIIFL Finance Share PriceCoronavirus CaseIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 LIVEInternational Women's Day 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon