close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Papers left on car roof may keep world's biggest nuclear plant shut

Safety lapses and strict regulatory process have stopped Japan from restarting most of its nuclear reactors shut in the wake of 2011 Fukushima disaster

Bloomberg
Car

2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 11:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shoko Oda
A week after Japanese regulators postponed the restart of the world’s biggest nuclear power plant due to safety lapses, a careless employee working from home added to the company’s woes.

Tokyo Electric Power, which operates the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Japan’s Niigata prefecture, said an employee placed a stack of documents on top of a car before driving off and losing them. 
The mishap is the latest in a string of mistakes for the utility and is likely to further erode the regulator’s confidence in Tepco.  

Safety lapses and a strict regulatory process have stopped Japan from restarting most of its nuclear reactors shut in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima disaster. 
 
The nation’s Nuclear Regulation Authority, which oversees safety protocols of Japan’s remaining 33 reactors, decided just last week to keep a de facto ban on the power station from resuming operations, saying that the utility’s preventative measures are inadequate. 

Also Read

Ukrainian nuclear plant loses power supply again, is 'extremely vulnerable'

400,000 gallons of radioactive water leaked from US nuclear power plant

Fukushima's nuclear wastewater can produce cancers on release: Scientists

IAEA to send permanent technical missions to all nuclear plants in Ukraine

What is a small modular nuclear reactor?

UK cracks down on overseas student visa right to bring family dependants

US default scenarios span from localised pain to Jamie Dimon's 'panic'

Imran Khan suffers first major blow as close aide quits party, politics

Records of French slaves to be inscribed on UN world heritage register

Kenya tea company suspends operations after protesters burn machines


The utility discovered the breach when a local resident found some of the papers, which were related to dealing with fires and floods. The company is still trying to recover 38 pages of documents. 
Both the employee and their manager were given warnings and Tepco said it would make sure all staff follow stringent rules on taking documents and information off-site.


Topics : nuclear plant Japan

First Published: May 23 2023 | 11:48 PM IST

Latest News

View More

UK cracks down on overseas student visa right to bring family dependants

UK education, UK visa, visa rules
1 min read

US default scenarios span from localised pain to Jamie Dimon's 'panic'

US dollar
3 min read

Delhi govt expresses concern over increasing atrocities on SC/ST community

Delhi Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand
2 min read

Fortis Healthcare net profit rises 59% to Rs 138 cr in March quarter

Fortis Healthcare
2 min read

Telangana govt to distribute 'podu' land 'pattas' from June 24 to 30

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Russia pushes India for help to avert its global financial isolation

Aero India 2023
5 min read

LIVE: MC, AAP boycott inauguration of new Parliament building on May 28

Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann
2 min read

Int'l securities watchdog proposes global rules for crypto sector

Cryptocurrency
2 min read

TikTok files suit to stop 'unconstitutional' ban in US State of Montana

tiktok
3 min read

It's China's loss, not India's: Jitendra Singh on Beijing skipping G20 meet

Jitendra Singh
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon