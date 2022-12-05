What is a small modular nuclear reactor?
To meet the rising electricity demand, the government recently said that it is exploring building small modular reactors. But what are they? Let's find out
Let us see how India is trying to find ways to meet its rising electricity demand. The government recently said that it is exploring building small modular reactors. But what are they? This podcast explains.
First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 07:00 IST
