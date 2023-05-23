Imran Khan suffers first major blow as close aide quits party, politics

In the first major blow for Imran Khan, Shireen Mazari, a former minister and his close aide on Tuesday quit the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party and condemned the actions of the former prime minister's supporters who attacked and torched sensitive defence installations across Pakistan on May 9.

Mazari, 72, announced her resignation and retirement from active politics after she was released following her arrest for the fourth time since May 12 when she was picked from her residence by police and sent to jail in connection with the violence on May 9.

She served as the minister for human rights from 2018 to 2022, under Khan's regime.