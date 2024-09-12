Business Standard
Home / World News / 'Perfectworld': Isaacman makes history with 1st private spacewalk

'Perfectworld': Isaacman makes history with 1st private spacewalk

The space walk served as the main event for the ongoing mission in Earth orbit. Launched early Tuesday morning, the flight's primary goal is to test SpaceX's spacesuits in the vacuum of space

Polaris, spaceX, spacewalk

Credir: SpaceX Twitter

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 11:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Billionaire Jared Isaacman and SpaceX engineer Sarah Gillis made history on Thursday, performing the world’s first commercial space walk.

The pair left the Crew Dragon craft in turn, with Isaacman going first. While outside of the vehicle, they conducted a number of motions to test out the mobility of their suits, designed by the Elon Musk-led company.
 
“Back at home we have a lot of work to do but from here, it looks like a perfect world,” Isaacman said shortly before 7 am New York time, as he emerged out of the nose of the vehicle and looked down at the Earth below him.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
The Polaris Dawn mission also made history on Tuesday when the SpaceX Dragon capsule reached a peak altitude
of 1,400 kilometres (870 miles) above Earth, sending the crew farther than any humans have travelled since the
Apollo program that sent astronauts to the moon.
 
Before the spacewalk, the capsule lowered its altitude to between 195 and 737 kilometres (121 and 458 miles).
 

More From This Section

trump Vs Harris, Donald Trump, Trump, Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Harris-Trump jockeying for battleground states after debate faceoff

Pakistan flag

Pakistan central bank's MPC cuts key policy rates by 200 bps to 17.5%

FILE PHOTO: The GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

GM, Hyundai Motor agree to explore joint vehicle development projects

Typhoon Yagi, Typhoon, Vietnam Typhoon

Vietnam toll climbs to 199 as Yagi aftermath brings flash flood, landslides

Nokia Oyj headquarters, Nokia

Nokia denies report on moves to replace president, CEO Pekka Lundmark

The space walk served as the main event for the ongoing mission in Earth orbit. Launched early Tuesday morning, the flight’s primary goal is to test SpaceX’s spacesuits in the vacuum of space. Before now, spacewalking has been an exclusively government job, performed by astronauts from government agencies or nation states, but Isaacman and Gillis are private astronauts. Isaacman provided development funding for the mission, but has declined to say how much he contributed. Polaris Dawn’s four-person crew also include Anna Menon, another lead SpaceX engineer, and Scott “Kidd” Poteet, a former US Air Force pilot. 

chart

Also Read

Polaris, spaceX, spacewalk

Tech billionaire Isaacman on first private spacewalk from SpaceX capsule

Chart

SpaceX's rival AST SpaceMobile soars 1,300%; now comes the satellite launch

SpaceX

Polaris Dawn mission: SpaceX launches four private astronauts into space

SpaceX, Elon Musk, falcon 9 rocket

SpaceX to launch billionaire's pvt crew on breakthrough spacewalk mission

Boeing Crew Flight Test Starliner

Starliner creates trouble as latest setback for Boeing's space business

Topics : SpaceX space

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayVarun Beverages shareKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchGE T&D sharesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon