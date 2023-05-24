close

PM Modi meets Aus LoP; welcomes bipartisan support for bilateral ties

The two leaders discussed various aspects of the bilateral ties as well as regional developments

Press Trust of India Sydney
PM Modi meets Aus Leader of Opposition Peter Dutton

PM Modi meets Aus Leader of Opposition Peter Dutton

2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 12:03 PM IST
Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "great friend" of Australia, the country's Leader of the Opposition Peter Dutton on Wednesday said he was proud that the relations between the two countries were growing at a faster pace.

Modi met Dutton here during the third and final leg of his three-nation tour and called the meeting between the two of them "productive".

Prime Minister Modi thanked Dutton for the strong bipartisan support for the bilateral relations in Australia.

The two leaders discussed various aspects of the bilateral ties as well as regional developments.

"A relationship enjoying support across the political spectrum. PM @narendramodi had a productive meeting with Leader of Opposition @PeterDutton_MP in Sydney," the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted.

"PM Modi conveyed his appreciation for the strong bipartisan support that our partnership enjoys. Also discussed various aspects of bilateral ties, including people-to-people linkages, as well as regional developments," the tweet read.

Dutton is a member of Australia's Liberal Party.

After the meeting, Dutton tweeted, "Wonderful to catch up again with a great friend of Australia, @narendramodi. Proud of the special and growing relationship Australia has with India and may it go from strength to strength in the years ahead."

Dutton was also present at the community event held on Tuesday at the Qudos Bank Arena.

"An electric atmosphere in Sydney tonight to welcome a great friend of Australia,@narendramodi, to our country," he tweeted on Tuesday.

Modi arrived in Australia on Monday as a guest of the Australian Government. Modi began his three-nation tour on Friday from Japan where he attended three sessions at the G7 summit following an invitation by Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.

Then, he went to Papua New Guinea, where he held talks with his counterpart James Marape and took stock of their bilateral relations. He also co-hosted with Marape the 3rd Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation summit held at Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi India Australia Sydney

First Published: May 24 2023 | 12:03 PM IST

