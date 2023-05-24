close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Alibaba to make significant job cuts, around 7% of workers, amid IPO plans

The company is offering severance packages to the impacted employees and also plans to transfer some workers to other parts of its business verticals

IANS Hong Kong
Alibaba

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 11:03 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chinese internet giant Alibaba is making significant job cuts, reportedly around 7 per cent of its workforce, as it plans separate IPOs for its various business groups.

In March, Alibaba Group planned to split into six business groups and launch separate public listings, triggering mass layoff, according to a Nikkei Asia report.

Now, Alibaba has reportedly begun informing affected staff in its Cloud division about layoffs.

The company is offering severance packages to the impacted employees and also plans to transfer some workers to other parts of its business verticals.

Alibaba employed over 235,000 people (as of March).

Last week, Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang had detailed the restructuring of its Cloud division.

Also Read

WPL auction: Smriti Mandhana goes to Royal Challengers for Rs 3.4 cr

Paid competitive gaming growing 6x faster than overall mobile gaming: RPT

Alibaba likely to yield control of some business units in rejig: Report

IPL Mini Auction 2023: Five players who will rake in the moolah in Kochi

IPL Auction 2023: Slots to fill, purse remaining of each team before D-Day

Florida Governor to kick off 2024 US Prez polls bid on Twitter with Musk

Brazil builds 'rings of CO2' to simulate climate change in the Amazon

PM Modi raises with Albanese concerns over attacks on temples in Australia

India Caucus urges McCarthy to invite Modi for US Congress' joint session

Biden getting requests for Modi's state dinner invite shows excitement: WH

Earlier, the Chinese tech giant said it was planning to split the company into six business units, and each unit will explore fundraising or IPOs (initial public offerings).

The six units will include the Cloud Intelligence Group, Taobao Tmall Commerce Group, Local Services Group, Cainiao Smart Logistics Group, Global Digital Commerce Group, and Digital Media and Entertainment Group.

Each business unit will be led by its own CEO and board of directors.

In August last year, Alibaba bid goodbye to nearly 10,000 employees in an effort to cut expenses amid sluggish sales and slowing economy in the country.

--IANS

na/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Alibaba job cuts IPOs

First Published: May 24 2023 | 11:03 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Nishad Party, BJP's UP ally, to contest 2024 LS polls on its own symbol

Praveen Kumar Nishad
2 min read

Kangra Co-op Bank's account with RBI loses Rs 7.79 cr in cyber fraud case

cyber, cyber crime, cyber fraud, online, e-commerce
4 min read

Law-firm Dentons grows in India as Baker McKenzie, others weigh new rules

Dentons
4 min read

K'taka CM, Dy CM to visit Delhi to discuss cabinet expansion with Congress

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar
2 min read

Brazil builds 'rings of CO2' to simulate climate change in the Amazon

Brazil builds 'rings of carbon dioxide' to simulate climate change in the Amazon
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Russia pushes India for help to avert its global financial isolation

Aero India 2023
5 min read

Covid kills one person every four minutes as vaccination rates fall

Photo: Bloomberg, Covid-19
6 min read

LIVE: India to contribute 15% to global growth this year, says RBI Guv

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
1 min read

Elon Musk signals Twitter's headquarters may not stay in San Francisco

Twitter HQ San Francisco, Twitter
2 min read

Int'l securities watchdog proposes global rules for crypto sector

Cryptocurrency
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon