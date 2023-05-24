Business Standard

close

LIVE: PM Modi raises issue of attacks on temple in Australia with Albanese

Catch live updates from across the globe here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Anthony Albanese, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Australia counterpart Anthony Albanese,(PHOTO: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a joint press briefing with Australian PM Anthony Albanese on Wednesday. He said, this is our sixth meeting in the past one year. This reflects the depth in our comprehensive relations and the maturity of our ties. In the language of cricket, our ties have entered the T20 mode. 
Topics : Narendra Modi India Australia hydrogen

First Published: May 24 2023 | 7:46 AM IST

