PM Modi to visit Jakarta next week to attend ASEAN-India, East Asia summits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Indonesia's capital Jakarta on September 6 and 7 to attend the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday.

Shoring up India's trade and security ties with the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is likely to be the focus of Modi's engagement with leaders of the bloc.

The ASEAN-India Summit will be the first since the elevation of ties between the two sides to a comprehensive strategic partnership last year.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Jakarta, Indonesia on September 6 to 7 at the invitation of Joko Widodo, the President of the Republic of Indonesia," the MEA said in a statement.

It said the prime minister will attend the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and 18th East Asia Summit being hosted by Indonesia as the current Chair of the ASEAN.

"The forthcoming ASEAN-India Summit will be the first Summit since the elevation of India-ASEAN relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022," the MEA said.

Also Read Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India India, Asean to intensify efforts to wrap up trade agreement review by 2025 PM Modi to attend ASEAN, East Asia Summit meetings in Indonesia next week Kamla Harris to travel to Jakarta to attend US-ASEAN, East Asia Summit India Asia Cup squad 2023: Iyer, KL return; Tilak gets maiden call-up PM Modi not attending UNGA high-level session, EAM to address on Sep 26 Poor performance of public entities a risk to fiscal outlook: Pak FinMin Canada pauses negotiations on trade agreement with India: Official Pakistan business community on strike over inflated electricity bills Scholz dismisses talk of keeping nuclear energy option open in Germany

"The Summit will review the progress of India-ASEAN relations and chart the future direction of cooperation," it said.

The MEA said the East Asia Summit would provide an opportunity for leaders of ASEAN countries and its eight dialogue partners, including India, to exchange views on issues of regional and global significance.

The 10 members of ASEAN are Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia.

The ties between India and ASEAN have been on a significant upswing in the last few years with the focus on boosting cooperation in the areas of trade and investment as well as security and defence.