PML-N President Sharif advises party leaders to avoid travelling abroad

Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif has advised all party leaders to avoid travelling abroad before party supremo Nawaz Sharif's highly-anticipated return to Pakistan on October 21, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

The Express Tribune is a daily English-language newspaper based in Pakistan.

Shehbaz while speaking to the media said that the nation was eager for Nawaz's return, adding that the party leaders were instructed to focus on galvanising support and mobilising the public, rather than travelling abroad.

Furthermore, in a statement issued by the party, Shehbaz instructed all PML-N centres, MNAs, MPs, and ticket holders who were currently abroad to return home within the next three days.

He instructed: "All senators, MNAs, MPs, ticket holders, and local leaders of PML-N should devote their full attention and efforts to the preparations for the reception of PML-N supremo in Pakistan."

Meanwhile, as preparations continue in Lahore in full swing, the PML-N is organising a grand political power show to welcome Nawaz Sharif.

Also Read Shehbaz Sharif asks Nawaz to return Pakistan, become PM for fourth time Nawaz Sharif will return to Pak next month to face court cases: PM Sharif Petition seeking Pak PM Sharif's disqualification filed in Lahore HC Shehbaz stands firm on Parliament's supremacy amid Pak SC standoff Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan in October: Former PM Shehbaz Sharif We care about both countries: US Envoy Eric Garcetti on India-Canada row Australian lawmakers call for warmer relations with 'self-ruled' Taiwan US Prez Biden headed to Michigan, will join the auto workers' picket line Net Zero by 2050 still possible with rapid renewables expansion: IEA Complete isolation of Afghanistan will not work: Qatar Foreign Ministry

According to reliable sources, the party has decided to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan with separate pavilions for each division of Punjab being constructed on the grounds of the monument.

The performance of all former assembly members and leaders during the rally will be highlighted and reported back to Nawaz Sharif.

The main stage at the Minar-e-Pakistan venue will consist of three sections. The first section will house the dais for Nawaz Sharif's speech, while the central leadership will be seated in another section below the main stage.

As per The Express Tribune, the remaining local leadership will occupy the third section and a separate large stage opposite the main stage will be built for the media.

PML-N Lahore President Malik Saif ul Malook Khokhar has been nominated as the main coordinator and organiser of the rally, primarily responsible for the rally's arrangements.

"Khokhar has taken the task of bringing in 140,000 workers to Minar Pakistan," party sources revealed, as per The Express Tribune.

The central leadership of the PML-N has set targets for all divisions, including Lahore, and separate chairs will be set up for each division at the Minar-e-Pakistan venue.

Earlier on Saturday, Shehbaz Sharif said that the former Pakistan Prime Minister would return home to a resounding welcome.

"Nawaz Sharif will return to a resounding welcome in Lahore and then address the nation at a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan where he will present the party's plan to tackle poverty, and unemployment and improve the economic situation. He will present the agenda of progress and success. Nawaz Sharif is the leader who took Pakistan to the path of progress and hope before, and delivered for the masses and will do so again," Shehbaz Sharid had told reporters in London.