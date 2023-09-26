close
Sensex (-0.08%)
65975.04 -49.92
Nifty (0.02%)
19678.35 + 3.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.59%)
5792.20 + 34.25
Nifty Midcap (0.22%)
40494.35 + 88.65
Nifty Bank (-0.18%)
44685.60 -80.50
Heatmap

PML-N President Sharif advises party leaders to avoid travelling abroad

Meanwhile, as preparations continue in Lahore in full swing, the PML-N is organising a grand political power show to welcome Nawaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif | File Photo

ANI Europe
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 12:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif has advised all party leaders to avoid travelling abroad before party supremo Nawaz Sharif's highly-anticipated return to Pakistan on October 21, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.
The Express Tribune is a daily English-language newspaper based in Pakistan.
Shehbaz while speaking to the media said that the nation was eager for Nawaz's return, adding that the party leaders were instructed to focus on galvanising support and mobilising the public, rather than travelling abroad.
Furthermore, in a statement issued by the party, Shehbaz instructed all PML-N centres, MNAs, MPs, and ticket holders who were currently abroad to return home within the next three days.
He instructed: "All senators, MNAs, MPs, ticket holders, and local leaders of PML-N should devote their full attention and efforts to the preparations for the reception of PML-N supremo in Pakistan."
Meanwhile, as preparations continue in Lahore in full swing, the PML-N is organising a grand political power show to welcome Nawaz Sharif.

Also Read

Shehbaz Sharif asks Nawaz to return Pakistan, become PM for fourth time

Nawaz Sharif will return to Pak next month to face court cases: PM Sharif

Petition seeking Pak PM Sharif's disqualification filed in Lahore HC

Shehbaz stands firm on Parliament's supremacy amid Pak SC standoff

Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan in October: Former PM Shehbaz Sharif

We care about both countries: US Envoy Eric Garcetti on India-Canada row

Australian lawmakers call for warmer relations with 'self-ruled' Taiwan

US Prez Biden headed to Michigan, will join the auto workers' picket line

Net Zero by 2050 still possible with rapid renewables expansion: IEA

Complete isolation of Afghanistan will not work: Qatar Foreign Ministry

According to reliable sources, the party has decided to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan with separate pavilions for each division of Punjab being constructed on the grounds of the monument.
The performance of all former assembly members and leaders during the rally will be highlighted and reported back to Nawaz Sharif.
The main stage at the Minar-e-Pakistan venue will consist of three sections. The first section will house the dais for Nawaz Sharif's speech, while the central leadership will be seated in another section below the main stage.
As per The Express Tribune, the remaining local leadership will occupy the third section and a separate large stage opposite the main stage will be built for the media.
PML-N Lahore President Malik Saif ul Malook Khokhar has been nominated as the main coordinator and organiser of the rally, primarily responsible for the rally's arrangements.
"Khokhar has taken the task of bringing in 140,000 workers to Minar Pakistan," party sources revealed, as per The Express Tribune.
The central leadership of the PML-N has set targets for all divisions, including Lahore, and separate chairs will be set up for each division at the Minar-e-Pakistan venue.
Earlier on Saturday, Shehbaz Sharif said that the former Pakistan Prime Minister would return home to a resounding welcome.
"Nawaz Sharif will return to a resounding welcome in Lahore and then address the nation at a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan where he will present the party's plan to tackle poverty, and unemployment and improve the economic situation. He will present the agenda of progress and success. Nawaz Sharif is the leader who took Pakistan to the path of progress and hope before, and delivered for the masses and will do so again," Shehbaz Sharid had told reporters in London.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan Nawaz Sharif

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 12:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesIIT Madras - Ericsson PartnerStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveRozgar MelaAsian Games 2023 LIVEUPSC NDA Result 2023 resultGold-Silver PriceAmazon Great Festival saleShark Tank season 3

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bnShree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the caseKarnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon