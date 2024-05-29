Pope Francis apologises for making homophobic slur in a closed-door meeting

Pope Francis has issued an apology in response to allegations of his use of extremely derogatory language directed towards gay men.

A statement from the Vatican said that the Pope’s intention was not to cause offence and expressed regret to individuals who were “hurt by the use of a word”.

Reports indicate that during a gathering at the Italian Bishops’ Conference, the Pope suggested that gay men should not be permitted to train for the priesthood, adding there was already an air of frociaggine, which translates as a highly offensive slur.

Although the discussion took place in a private setting, it garnered attention through widespread media coverage.

“Pope Francis is aware of the articles that have come out recently concerning a conversation he had with bishops... behind closed doors,” the statement quoted the director of the Holy See – the Catholic Church’s governing body - Matteo Bruni, as saying.

What does ‘frociaggine’ mean – Pope’s homophobic slur

According to a report in The Guardian, multiple Italian media outlets have claimed that the Pope used the term “frociaggine”— a vulgar Italian word roughly translating to ‘faggotness’ — while reiterating his opposition to admitting gay men to Catholic seminaries. The Pope made the remark while stating that although it is important to embrace everyone, there is already too much “frociaggine” in some seminaries.

Shock over Pope’s remarks

The Pope’s reported comments were initially communicated to the Italian tabloid website Dagospia and subsequently corroborated by other Italian news agencies.

There has been shock at the reported language, particularly given Pope Francis’s frequent public expressions of respect towards individuals within the LGBTQ+ community.

“As he [the Pope] has stated on more than one occasion, ‘In the Church there is room for everyone, everyone! Nobody is useless or superfluous, there is room for everyone, just the way we are’,” Bruni said.

“The Pope never meant to offend or to use homophobic language, and apologises to everyone who felt offended [or] hurt by the use of a word,” Bruni added.

Supporters of the Pope’s progressive stance have long contended that although there have been minimal tangible changes regarding gay rights within Catholicism, there has been a notable shift in the Church’s attitude under his leadership.

Early in his papacy, when questioned about gay people, he gained attention for his response: “Who am I to judge?”

Backlash over Pope's controversial comments

Recently, the Pope caused consternation among traditionalist Catholics by suggesting that priests should have the discretion to bless same-sex couples in certain circumstances. Moreover, he frequently speaks of embracing gay people in the Church.

Some defenders of the Pope, particularly among Spanish speakers, attribute his occasional missteps in Italian colloquialisms to his upbringing in an Italian-speaking household in Argentina. They suggest that he may not have fully grasped the potential offence his comments could cause.

However, Marianne Duddy-Burke, the head of the LGBT Catholic rights group DignityUSA, deemed the reported comments “shocking and hurtful”, particularly to gay priests who have faithfully served the Church.

“Unfortunately, even if intended as a joke, the Pope’s comment reveals the depth of anti-gay bias and institutional discrimination that still exist in our church,” she was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

Pope Francis and his comments about LGBTQ+ people

Throughout his 11-year pontificate, Pope Francis has been notable for his efforts to engage with LGBTQ+ Catholics. However, his informal manner of expression and outreach has also led to numerous controversies.

Here is an overview of some of Pope Francis’ remarks on LGBTQ+ community:



- On July 30, 2013, during his first press conference, he remarked, “Who am I to judge?” when questioned about a reportedly homosexual priest, indicating a more inclusive approach towards LGBTQ+ Catholics.

- On May 21, 2018, he reassured a gay man, stating, “God made you like this and he loves you”.

- On August 28, 2018, the Vatican deleted from the official online transcript of an in-flight press conference Francis’ remark suggesting that young homosexual children might seek “psychiatric help”.

- On November 2, 2020, the Vatican clarified the Pope’s support for legal protections for same-sex couples.

- On January 24, 2023, he affirmed in an interview, “Being homosexual is not a crime”.

- On January 28, 2023, he said that while homosexual activity was not considered a crime, it is deemed a sin according to Catholic moral teachings, which stipulate that all sexual acts outside of marriage are sinful.

- On August 24, 2023, during World Youth Day in Lisbon, Portugal, he led a gathering of around half a million young individuals in chanting “todos, todos, todos” (everyone, everyone, everyone) to highlight the Church’s message of inclusivity.

- On October 21, 2023, he endorsed a document from the doctrine office permitting transgender individuals to be baptised and serve as godparents.

- On December 19, 2023, he approved blessings for same-sex couples, provided they do not mimic marriage, sparking vehement opposition from conservative bishops in Africa, Asia, and elsewhere.

- On March 25, 2024, he approved a doctrinal document asserting that gender-affirming surgery constitutes a grave violation of human dignity, equating it with abortion and euthanasia as practices that reject God’s intended plan for life.

- On May 20, 2024, reports emerged that Francis remarked, in a private conversation with Italian bishops, that “there is already an air of faggotness” in seminaries, reaffirming the Church’s prohibition of gay priests. He later apologised for the offence.

