Friday, March 07, 2025 | 07:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Pope Francis records audio, thanks people from hospital for their prayers

Pope Francis records audio, thanks people from hospital for their prayers

The audio was to be broadcast at the start of the evening Rosary prayer in St. Peter's Square, Vatican officials said

Pope Francis

Given the continued stability of Francis' condition, doctors said they didn't expect to provide a new medical update until Saturday

AP Rome
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 7:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Pope Francis recorded an audio greeting Thursday to thank people for their prayers as he continued his recovery from double pneumonia in stable condition with no new respiratory crises or fever, the Vatican said.

The audio was to be broadcast at the start of the evening Rosary prayer in St. Peter's Square, Vatican officials said.

Given the continued stability of Francis' condition, doctors said they didn't expect to provide a new medical update until Saturday. His prognosis remains guarded, meaning he is not out of danger.

The Vatican said Francis continued respiratory and other physical therapy Thursday, worked, rested and prayed from the 10th floor papal suite at Rome's Gemelli hospital.

 

The pope has been sleeping with a non-invasive mechanical mask to guarantee that his lungs expand properly overnight and help his recovery. He has been transitioning to receiving high-flow oxygen with a nasal tube during the day. His routine now includes physical therapy, along with treatment for double pneumonia and respiratory therapy, Vatican officials said.

Also Read

Pope Francis

Pope Francis stable after respiratory crisis, taken off ventilation mask

Pope Francis

Pope Francis faces new breathing issues, back on noninvasive ventilation

Pope Francis

Pope Francis off ventilation, signals he's overcoming respiratory risks

Pope Francis

Pope stable, resting in hospital; skips Sunday noon blessing again

Pope Francis

Pope had bronchial spasm, his prognosis remains guarded, says Vatican

The 88-year-old pope, who has chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, has been stable for three full days after suffering a pair of respiratory crises Monday.

The Vatican said the evening Rosary prayer for Francis would be presided over by Cardinal ngel Fernndez Artime, the deputy official in charge of the Vatican's department for religious orders. The department is actually headed by Sister Simona Brambilla, the first-ever nun named as prefect of a major Holy See office. But when Francis appointed her in January, he simultaneously named Artime as pro-prefect in a sign that he foresaw there were some functions that only an ordained priest can perform.

The pope was supposed to attend a spiritual retreat this weekend with the rest of the Holy See hierarchy. On Tuesday, the Vatican said the retreat would go ahead without Francis but in spiritual communion with him. The theme, selected before Francis got sick, was Hope in eternal life.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Starship rocket, SpaceX

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship test flight

European Union, EU

EU leaders back new defence spending after Trump hints at self-reliance

Donald Trump, Trump

French shipping firm CMA CGM to invest $20 bn in US, create 10K jobs: Trump

Taiwan, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te

Taiwan says TSMC's move to invest $100 bn in US not due to Trump's pressure

Kash Patel

FBI committed to bringing home US hostages held in other nations: Director

Topics : Pope Francis christian Christianity VATICAN

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 7:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodaySLPRB Assam Police SI Result 2024 out SA vs NZ LIVE SCOREUPW vs MI Live ScoreNothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon