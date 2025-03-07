Friday, March 07, 2025 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Porsche and Volkswagen CEO to keep dual role until complete restructuring

Porsche and Volkswagen CEO to keep dual role until complete restructuring

Porsche's parent group Volkswagen is also in the midst of a restructuring and cost-cutting drive to streamline its finances in the face of cheaper rivals encroaching on Europe from China

Oliver Blume, CEO of Porsche and Volkswagen

Blume only intends to keep his role as head of both companies

Reuters FRANKFURT
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Volkswagen and Porsche CEO Oliver Blume said his dual role at the helm of both companies was not meant to last forever but was necessary to complete the restructuring underway at the brand and wider group, WirtschaftsWoche magazine reported on Friday. 
Porsche replaced its CFO and sales chief late last month, after both came under heavy criticism for the company's poor performance and weak share price. 
Its parent group Volkswagen is also in the midst of a restructuring and cost-cutting drive to streamline its finances in the face of cheaper rivals encroaching on Europe from China. 
Blume only intends to keep his role as head of both companies, which some investors have criticised ever since Porsche listed on the stock market in September 2022, until both processes are complete, WirtschaftsWoche reported. 
 
"My dual role is important for the tasks at hand but not designed to last forever," he said. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

US, Ukraine to hold talks in Saudi Arabia: Ceasefire, peace deal on agenda

Coffee, coffee beans

Global coffee trade grinding to halt, hit hard by sharp price hikes

china Flag, China

China sees decline in private jets as new Asian wealth hubs emerge

Toyota, Toyota logo

Toyota launches its cheapest smart EV in China in bid to boost market share

Starship, Rocket Launch, SpaceX

Starship 8 test failure: SpaceX's boldest rocket faces uncertain future

Topics : Porsche Volkswagen CEO Volkswagen Chief executive officer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayTahawwur Rana Extradition NewsDelhi Weather todayBank Nifty TodayPUBG 3.7 Update TodayApple First Foldable Iphone Launch Date
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon