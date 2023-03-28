close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Profit outflows from Pakistan drop by 80.4% during last 8 months: SBP

The repatriation of profits from Pakistan by foreign companies dropped by 80.4 per cent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year starting from July 2022 to June 2023

IANS Islamabad
Pakistan bank, Bank

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 3:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The repatriation of profits from Pakistan by foreign companies dropped by 80.4 per cent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year starting from July 2022 to June 2023, according to the data published by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday.

The SBP said that the foreign companies remitted $225.1 million in profits and dividends during the period from July 2022 to February 2023 compared to an outflow of $1,146.4 million in the same period of the last fiscal year, reports Xinhua news agency.

The latest data showed that the profit payments on the Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) were $188.1 million from July 2022 to February 2023 compared to $1,037.8 million during the said period in the last fiscal year.

The profit outflows on the Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) dropped to $36.9 million in the eight months as compared to $108.6 million during the same period in the last fiscal year, said the SBP data.

While the profit outflows in February were just $4.9 million against $132.9 million in the same month last year.

--IANS

Also Read

Pakistan's current account deficit shrank 90% in January, says SBP

Petrol stocks may dry up in Pakistan as banks refuse to open, confirm LCs

Pakistan's forex reserves fall by $245 mn due to 'external debt repayment'

No liquidity crisis, deposits completely safe: Bangladesh central bank

Tamil Nadu govt promulgates Ordinance prohibiting online gambling, games

ADB, Maldives sign $41mn financing package to support SMEs, tourism

South Korea's retail sales up 7.9% in Feb amid return to pre-Covid normalcy

UN Council votes against Russian resolution on Nord Stream sabotage

Microsoft lays off 559 employees as Seattle-area job cuts top 2,700

At least 20 Umrah pilgrims killed, 29 injured in Saudi Arabia bus crash

ksk/

 

Topics : Pakistan | foreign flows

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 3:10 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read
Premium

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon