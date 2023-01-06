Pakistan's forex reserves fall by $245 mn due to 'external debt repayment'

-
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced that its foreign exchange reserves had decreased by $245 million.
During the week ending on December 30, 2022, the total foreign exchange reserves of the Pakistani central bank fell to around $5.57 billion, Xinhua news agency quoted the SBP as saying in a statement issued on Thursday night.
The decrease was "due to external debt repayment," the statement said.
Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks came at $5.84 billion, the central bank said.
Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at about $11.42 billion, according to the SBP.
First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 15:11 IST
