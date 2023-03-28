close

At least 20 Umrah pilgrims killed, 29 injured in Saudi Arabia bus crash

The accident, which occurred due to a brake failure, took place on the road joining Asir province and the city of Abha

ANI Middle East
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 11:52 AM IST
At least 20 Umrah pilgrims were killed and 29 injured after a bus crashed southwest of Saudi Arabia on Monday, Dubai-based Gulf News reported.

The bus hit a bridge, tipped over, and caught fire.

The accident, which occurred due to a brake failure, took place on the road joining Asir province and the city of Abha, Gulf News reported.

The victims were on their way to Mecca to conduct Umrah.

The injured have been taken to local medical facilities for treatment.

Teams from the Red Crescent Authority and Saudi civil defence arrived quickly at the scene of the accident and roped off the area, reported Gulf News.

Topics : Saudi Arabia | Hajj pilgrimage | Accident

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 10:25 AM IST

