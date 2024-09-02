Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Putin arrives in Mongolia, member of ICC that issued arrest warrant for him

Putin arrives in Mongolia, member of ICC that issued arrest warrant for him

Ukraine has called on Mongolia to arrest Putin and hand him over to the court in The Hague

Vladimir Putin, putin

Vladimir Putin | (Photo: Reuters)

AP Moscow
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 8:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived Monday in Mongolia, a member of the international court that issued an arrest warrant for him.
The official visit, in which he is to meet Tuesday with Mongolian leader Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, is Putin's first to a member country of the International Criminal Court since it issued a warrant for his arrest nearly 18 months ago on charges of war crimes in Ukraine.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Ukraine has called on Mongolia to arrest Putin and hand him over to the court in The Hague.
A spokesperson for Putin said last week that the Kremlin isn't worried about the visit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Vladimir Putin, putin

Russia advancing fast, taking several kilometres in east Ukraine: Putin

Russia-China, Russia China

Russia payment hurdles with China partners intensified in August: Report

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi speaks to Putin on Ukraine visit, discusses steps to bolster ties

Modi, Narendra Modi, Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

PM Narendra Modi shares Kyiv visit 'insights' with Russian President Putin

Modi, Narendra Modi, Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

PM Modi conveys his readiness to President Putin to attend Brics summit

Topics : Vladimir Putin Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict Moscow

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 8:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon