Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / New study reveals that the Universe may had 'secret life' before Big Bang

New study reveals that the Universe may had 'secret life' before Big Bang

If the latest study turns out to be true, it will challenge our traditional understanding of the universe, especially concerning black holes and dark matter

The satellite telescope -- the largest ever launched -- was sent into orbit roughly a million miles from Earth late last year, and has been undergoing months of tests, calibrations and alignments.

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 5:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

According to the latest study published in the Journal of Cosmology and Astroparticle Physics, our universe might have had a secret life before the Big Bang.

The researchers suggest that before the Big Bang, the universe went through a phase of contraction during which black holes were formed, which could potentially explain the enigmatic nature of dark matter.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A recent study reveals that the universe first contracted before entering into the expansion phase. This theory challenges the traditional assumption which believes that the universe was formed with a single event called the Big Bang and then entered rapid expansion. The new study will challenge our previous understanding of black holes and dark matter. 

The researchers also believe that during the contraction phase, the fluctuation in the density led to the formation of small black holes. These primordial black holes survived the rebound and persisted into the current expansion phase; it could potentially form the elusive dark matter making up about 80 per cent of the universe's matter.

The research is being conducted at the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS). Patrick Peter, the research director at CNRS said, “Small primordial black holes can form in the early phase of the universe, and unless they are too small, their decay by Hawking radiation is not efficient enough to get rid of them, so they would still exist today. With a mass roughly equivalent to that of an asteroid, they could contribute to dark matter or even solve this problem altogether.” 

If this theory proves to be true, it will revolutionise our current understanding of the university, especially in terms of black holes and dark matter. The primordial black holes' existence could provide a compelling explanation for the dark matter which has long eluded scientists due to its lack of interaction with light.

More From This Section

Pakistan economy, inflation, islamabad, shoppers, fruit market

Pakistan inflation ceases further in Aug providing room for more rate cuts

Russia, Russia flag

Russia recovers bodies of all 22 people killed in helicopter crash

asteroid

140-feet airplane-sized asteroid to pass by Earth today, NASA issues alert

Elon Musk

Elon Musk vs the world: Fights the tech titan has been picking up globally

Flood, Philippine Flood

Storm sets off floods, landslides in Philippines, leaving at least 9 dead


Researchers are hopeful that the upcoming gravitational wave detectors which include "the Laser Interferometer Space Antenna (LISA) and the Einstein Telescope," will have the capability to detect the gravitational waves emitting during the creation of these primordial black holes. If detected, it will be vital evidence in support of the hypothesis that these black holes constitute dark matter. 

Also Read

meteor shower

Perseid meteor shower 2024: When, where and how to watch "shooting stars"

World UFO Day 2024

World UFO Day 2024: History, importance, celebration ideas, and more

Andhra Flood, Flood, Andhra Pradesh Flood

News updates: 27 dead amid heavy rain in Andhra, Telangana; 140 trains cancelled

North-South Korea Olympic podium selfie

Smiling with the enemy: North Korean Olympians in hot water over selfie

Vladimir Putin, putin

Russia advancing fast, taking several kilometres in east Ukraine: Putin

Topics : Universe Study big bang theory

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon