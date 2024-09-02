Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Global South cities have only 70% of cooling capacity as North ones: Study

Global South cities have only 70% of cooling capacity as North ones: Study

An international team, including researchers from the University of Exeter, UK, analysed satellite data on 500 of the world's largest cities to assess 'cooling capacity'

earth day. climate change, climate change and impact

Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cities in the Global South are equipped with only about 70 per cent of the "cooling capacity" provided by urban greenery in cities in the Global North and are, therefore, are more vulnerable to extreme heat, a new research has found.
As the planet warms, researchers said that rising temperatures, along with 'urban heat island' effects, make cities hotter than rural areas. As a result, heat-related illness and deaths in these areas are becoming more common.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
An international team, including researchers from the University of Exeter, UK, analysed satellite data on 500 of the world's largest cities to assess 'cooling capacity' -- how much do the urban green spaces cool down a city's surface temperatures?

"Our analysis suggests green spaces can cool the surface temperature in the average city by about 3 degrees Celsius during warm seasons -- a vital difference during extreme heat," author Timothy M. Lenton, from the University of Exeter, said.
"However, a concerning disparity is evident; on average Global South cities have only two-thirds the cooling capacity and cooling benefit compared to Global North cities," the authors wrote in the study published in the journal Nature Communications.
The disparity stems from differences in both quantity and quality of urban green infrastructure among cities, they said.
The researchers said that tropical and sub-tropical cities, which are located closer to the equator, tend to have relatively weaker cooling capacities.

More From This Section

Universe

New study reveals that the Universe may had 'secret life' before Big Bang

Vladimir Putin, putin

Russia advancing fast, taking several kilometres in east Ukraine: Putin

Pakistan economy, inflation, islamabad, shoppers, fruit market

Pakistan inflation ceases further in Aug providing room for more rate cuts

Russia, Russia flag

Russia recovers bodies of all 22 people killed in helicopter crash

asteroid

140-feet airplane-sized asteroid to pass by Earth today, NASA issues alert

"As Global South countries are predominantly located at low latitudes, this pattern leads to a situation in which Global South cities, which tend to be hotter and relatively lower-income, have, on average, approximately two-thirds the cooling capacity of the Global North cities," the authors wrote.
Therefore, they said that the cities that most need to rely on green infrastructure are, at present, those that are least able to do so.
Urban green spaces bring a cooling effect by providing shade and causing evaporation of water, the authors explained.
Over 50 Indian cities too were analysed, including Delhi, Pune and Chennai. Previous studies have estimated current climate policies to leave more than a fifth of humanity exposed to dangerously hot temperatures by 2100, with the largest at-risk populations in India and Nigeria, the researchers said.
"Currently, the people dying due to climate change are often in the slums of cities in the Global South, such as the hottest parts of India," Lenton said.
The researchers also found that there is "vast potential" to enhance urban cooling in the Global South and reduce inequality.
Mogadishu, a Somalian city, was found to have the lowest cooling capacity, followed by Sana'a in Yemen and Rosario in Argentina.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Great Barrier Reef

Great Barrier Reef declines due to climate change; little time to save it

Climate change, global warming

Earth ends 13-month streak of record heat: Here's what to expect next

Landslide, Wayanad Landslide, Wayanad

Wayanad landslides: How climate change is linked to Kerala disaster

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

UN urges nations to better prepare as extreme heat breaks records

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

July 21 recorded as world's hottest day ever as climate change worsens

Topics : Climate Change Global Warming Earth temperature

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon