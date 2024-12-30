Business Standard

Monday, December 30, 2024 | 11:59 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Hundreds of soldiers freed in prisoner exchange between Russia, Ukraine

Hundreds of soldiers freed in prisoner exchange between Russia, Ukraine

Russia's Defence Ministry said that 150 Russian soldiers were freed from captivity as part of the exchange in which each side released 150 people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy said 189 Ukrainian prisoners, including military personnel, border guards and national guards along with two civilians were freed. | Photo: Shutterstock

AP Kyiv
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 11:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia and Ukraine have exchanged prisoners of war in the latest such swap that saw the release of hundreds of captives and was brokered with the help of the United Arab Emirates, officials said Monday.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 189 Ukrainian prisoners, including military personnel, border guards and national guards along with two civilians were freed. He thanked the UAE for helping negotiate the exchange.

Russia's Defence Ministry said that 150 Russian soldiers were freed from captivity as part of the exchange in which each side released 150 people.

The reason for the discrepancy in numbers wasn't immediately clear.

 

We are working to free everyone from Russian captivity, Zelenskyy said in a statement. We do not forget anyone. He posted pictures of Ukrainian soldiers sitting on a bus, some holding the country's blue-and-yellow flags.

Also Read

Joe Biden, Biden

US announces $5.9 billion in additional military, budget aid to Ukraine

BPCL, Bharat petroleum

BPCL buys Middle East crude oil to replace declining supply from Russia

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy urges Trudeau to boost funding for Ukrainian arms production

Taiwan, Taiwan Flag

Taiwan pledges $5 mn for renovation of rehabilitation center in Ukraine

PremiumJimeet Modi

Market will likely take its cue from the Budget, says Samco Group CEO

Zelenskyy said that those freed from Russian captivity included defenders of the Snake Island off the Black Sea port of Odesa, which was seized by Russia in the opening days of its invasion, as well as troops who defended the city of Mariupol, that was captured by Moscow's forces early in the war after a nearly three-month siege.

The return of our people from Russian captivity is always very good news for each of us, Zelenskyy said. And today is one of those days: our team managed to return 189 Ukrainians home.

In Moscow, the Defence Ministry said that Russian servicemen were first taken to the territory of Russia's neighbour and ally Belarus, where they received psychological and medical assistance before moving to Russia.

Russia and Ukraine have conducted dozens of such prisoner exchanges during the nearly three-year war.

The prisoner exchange came as President Joe Biden announced Monday that the United States will send nearly USD 2.5 billion more in weapons to Ukraine as his administration works quickly to spend all the money it has available to help Kyiv fight off Russia before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

china Flag, China

Record Chinese youth flock to civil services on prospect of job security

PremiumH-1B Visa

H-1B visa programme: A policy shift under Donald Trump, Joe Biden

Donald Trump Mike Johnson

Trump endorses Mike Johnson to stay on as Speaker despite funding turmoil

Indian economy, worker, labour, population

World population will be 8.09 bn on New Year's Day: US census estimates

Donald Trump,Trump

Appeals court upholds $5 mn award in sexual abuse verdict against Trump

Topics : Vladimir Putin Russia Ukraine Conflict Ukraine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 11:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayCarraro India IPO listingLatest News LIVESenores Pharma IPO listingIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon