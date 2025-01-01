Business Standard

With a rent of $2,000 per night, Elon Musk is now Trump's closest neighbour

Tesla chief Elon Musk has rented a cottage on Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, just steps away from president-elect Donald Trump's main residence

Elon Musk jumps on the stage behind Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally | Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI

Rimjhim Singh
Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX and CEO of Tesla, recently became the first person in history to reach a net worth of $400 billion. But that’s not the only headline he’s making. According to The New York Times, Musk has rented a cottage on the grounds of Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach estate of president-elect Donald Trump, placing him just steps away from Trump’s residence.
 
Elon Musk has reportedly rented a cottage, named Banyan, on the Mar-a-Lago property in Florida. Located just a few hundred feet from Donald Trump’s main residence, the cottage offers him proximity to the former president’s estate.
 
 
A source told The New York Times, the Banyan cottage previously had been rented for at least $2,000 a night. However, as guests typically settle their bills at the end of their stay, it remains unclear how much Musk will be charged or if Trump will cover part or all of the costs.
 
Musk moved into the cottage around Election Day and watched the results at Mar-a-Lago with Donald Trump. He left the property just before Christmas and is expected to return in the coming days.
The Tesla chief is known for his frequent travels and often stays at properties owned by his friends. In San Francisco, he has been known to stay at the home of venture capitalist David Sacks, whom Donald Trump recently appointed as an adviser on cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence. While in Hawaii, Musk has stayed at properties owned by billionaire Larry Ellison on the island of Lanai, The New York Times reported.
 
Trump has picked Musk to co-lead the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Musk has also been invited to participate in Trump’s meetings and has attended discussions with foreign leaders. Additionally, Trump has had the opportunity to join some of Trump’s dinner gatherings, the news report said.

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

